ODG-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 17

Odisha Green Women (ODG-W) will take on Odisha Purple Women (ODP-W) in the 17th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, on Tuesday, August 9.
Odisha Green Women have played six Odisha Women’s T20 2022 matches so far, returning with three wins, two losses and a washout. Odisha Purple Women, meanwhile, are yet to register a win in the competition. They have lost four out of their six encounters, while the remaining two games have been washed out.
ODG-W vs ODP-W Probable Playing 11 today
Odisha Green: Rasmita Chinara (wk), Sangita Khadia, Tanmayee Behera, Sunita Murmu, Rasnara Parwin (c), G M Alakananda, Malati Murmu, Kalpana Nayak, Sujata Mallick, Suryasnat Swain, Bijaylaxmi Behera.
Odisha Purple: Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Suchismita Panda, Poonam Nayak, Ankita Giri, Sonalisha Sahu, Subra Niranjana Swain, Rajashree Swain, Rameswari Naik, Kuni Bhadra, Jahnavi, Smuti Mahanta.
Match Details
ODG-W vs ODP-W, Match 17, Odisha Women’s T20 2022
Date & Time: August 9th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack
Pitch Report
The track at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But the bowlers will be in the game, with both pacers and spinners expected to get some help off the surface.
Today’s ODG-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Pragyan Mohanty, who has chipped in with 62 runs in four innings. is also safe behind the stumps.
Batter
Sangita Khadia has been in good form with the bat in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022, amassing 94 runs so far.
All-rounders
Rasnara Parwin is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with eight scalps. She has also scored 41 runs.
Subra Niranjana has smashed 70 runs in addition to picking up four wickets.
Bowler
Kalpana Nayak has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 3.93 in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022.
Top 5 best players to pick in ODG-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Rasnara Parwin (ODG-W): 359 points
G M Alakananda (ODG-W): 338 points
Subra Niranjana Swain (ODP-W): 266 points
Sangita Khadia (ODG-W): 166 points
Pragyan Mohanty (ODP-W): 133 points
Important stats for ODG-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Sangita Khadia: 94 runs
Rasnara Parwin: 41 runs & 8 wickets
G M Alakananda: 8 wickets
Subra Niranjana Swain: 70 runs & 4 wickets
ODG-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rasmita Chinara, Pragyan Mohanty, Sangita Khadia, Tanmayee Behera, Poonam Nayak, Rasnara Parwin, G M Alakananda, Subra Niranjana Swain, Kalpana Nayak, Sujata Mallick, Kuni Bhadra.
Captain: Rasnara Parwin. Vice-captain: Sangita Khadia.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Sangita Khadia, Tanmayee Behera, Poonam Nayak, Rasnara Parwin, G M Alakananda, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ankita Giri, Kalpana Nayak, Bijaylaxmi Behera, Kuni Bhadra.
Captain: G M Alakananda. Vice-captain: Subra Niranjana Swain.