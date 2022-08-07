ODG-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 14

Odisha Green Women (ODG-W) will take on Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) in the 14th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, on Sunday (August 7).

Odisha Green Women have played four Odisha Women’s T20 2022 matches so far, winning and losing two apiece. Odisha Red Women, meanwhile, have featured in five games, returning with three wins, one loss and one no-result.

ODG-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Green: Rasmita Chinara (wk), Aditi Singhdeo, Sangita Khadia, Tanmayee Behera, Sunita Murmu, Rasnara Parwin (c), G M Alakananda, Kalpana Nayak, Suryasnat Swain, Bijaylaxmi Behera, Sujata Mallick.

Odisha Red: Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Roshni Bagarty, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Puja Kumari-Yadav, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.

Match Details

ODG-W vs ODR-W, Match 14, Odisha Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: August 7th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The track at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, generally favors the batters. But the new ball could move around a bit, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s ODG-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Monalisa Raut can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Madhuri Mehta is the third-highest run-getter in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 with 114 runs in four innings so far.

All-rounder

G M Alakananda has been superb with the ball, taking six wickets at an economy rate of 5.09.

Bowlers

Sreya Priyadarsini has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODG-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

G M Alakananda (ODG-W): 269 points

Rasnara Parwin (ODG-W): 231 points

Madhuri Mehta (ODR-W): 190 points

Laxmipriya Naik (ODR-W): 189 points

Sreya Priyadarsini (ODR-W): 141 points

Important stats for ODG-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

G M Alakananda: 6 wickets

Rasnara Parwin: 27 runs & 5 wickets

Madhuri Mehta: 114 runs

Laxmipriya Naik: 5 wickets

Nibedita Nayak: 5 wickets

ODG-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Green vs Odisha Red - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monalisa Raut, Madhuri Mehta, Anjali Singh, Sangita Khadia, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, G M Alakananda, Rasnara Parwin, Sujata Mallick, Kalpana Nayak, Sreya Priyadarsini.

Captain: G M Alakananda. Vice-captain: Laxmipriya Naik.

Dream11 Team for Odisha Green vs Odisha Red - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rasmita Chinara, Madhuri Mehta, Anjali Singh, Sangita Khadia, Puja Rani Das, Laxmipriya Naik, G M Alakananda, Rasnara Parwin, Kalpana Nayak, Sreya Priyadarsini, Bijaylaxmi Behera.

Captain: Rasnara Parwin. Vice-captain: Madhuri Mehta.

