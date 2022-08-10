ODG-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 19

Odisha Green Women (ODG-W) will take on Odisha Violet Women (ODV-W) in the 19th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, on Wednesday, August 10.

Odisha Green have featured in seven Odisha Women’s T20 2022 matches so far, returning with three wins, two losses and two no-results. They are third in the points table. Meanwhile, Odisha Violet are second in the standings with three wins, one loss and three no-results.

ODG-W vs ODV-W Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Green: Rasmita Chinara (wk), Sangita Khadia, Tanmayee Behera, Sunita Murmu, Rasnara Parwin (c), G M Alakananda, Malati Murmu, Kalpana Nayak, Sujata Mallick, Suryasnat Swain, Bijaylaxmi Behera.

Odisha Violet: Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Silpa Swain, Alipsa Biswal, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini (c), Ananya Mishra, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Sriya Chakra, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Match Details

ODG-W vs ODV-W, 19th Match, Odisha Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: August 10th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But bowlers will be in the game as well, with both pacers and spinners expected to get some help off the surface.

Today’s ODG-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rasmita Chinara has mustered 70 runs in four innings of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 so far.

Batter

Sangita Khadia has been in good form with the bat in the tournament, amassing 94 runs.

All-rounders

Rasnara Parwin is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 with eight scalps to her name. She has also chipped in with 41 runs.

Sushree Dibyadarshini has amassed 103 runs and picked up seven wickets at an economy of 3.78 in the competition.

Bowler

SB Lorence has been in good form with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 3.70.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODG-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sushree Dibyadarshini (ODV-W): 404 points

Rasnara Parwin (ODG-W): 359 points

G M Alakananda (ODG-W): 338 points

SB Lorence (ODV-W): 173 points

Sangita Khadia (ODG-W): 166 points

Important stats for ODG-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sangita Khadia: 94 runs

Rasnara Parwin: 41 runs & 8 wickets

G M Alakananda: 8 wickets

Sushree Dibyadarshini: 103 runs & 6 wickets

SB Lorence: 5 wickets

ODG-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Green vs Odisha Violet - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rasmita Chinara, Rani Tudu, Sangita Khadia, Alipsa Biswal, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Sushree Dibyadarshini, G M Alakananda, Rasnara Parwin, SB Lorence, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Anita Singh.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Rasnara Parwin.

Dream11 Team for Odisha Green vs Odisha Violet - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rasmita Chinara, Suvalaxmi Rout, Rani Tudu, Silpa Swain, Sangita Khadia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, G M Alakananda, Rasnara Parwin, SB Lorence, Kalpana Nayak, Sushree Anita Singh.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: G M Alakananda.

