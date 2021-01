ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Match – January 28th, 2021

Odisha Green Women will take on Odisha Yellow Women in the 14th match of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20.

Odisha Yellow have endured a tough time in the competition. They’ve played three matches so far, registering just a single win. Their solitary victory came against the Odisha Violet Women, whom they beat by six wickets.

Meanwhile, Odisha Green began their campaign with a loss to Odisha Violet. They have also won just a single match so far, despite playing four games. However, that win came against Odisha Yellow.

Odisha Green beat Odisha Yellow by three wickets the previous time, and will be looking to do the same this time around as well.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Odisha Yellow

Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria (wk), Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini (c), Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Pranjal Singh.

Predicted Playing 11

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri.

Odisha Yellow

Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria (wk), Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini (c)

Match Details

Match: Odisha Green Women vs Odisha Yellow Women, Match 14

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Date and Time: January 28, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

KIIT Stadium has a balanced track and a score of 120-130 should be treated as par here. The pitch gets slower during the second innings and the bowlers are expected to come more into play.

ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Sangita Khadia, Laxmipriya Naik, Sushree Anita Singh, Sasmita Mahalik, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sujata Mallick

Captain: Sangita Khadia, Vice-Captain: Rasnara Parwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Sumitra Sahoo, Sangita Khadia, Laxmipriya Naik, Sushree Anita Singh, Barsarani Singh, Rasnara Parwin, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sujata Mallick

Captain: Sushree Anita Singh, Vice-Captain: Priyanka Priyadarsini