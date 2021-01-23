ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's Match - January 23rd, 2021

Odisha Green will take on Odisha Yellow in Match 4 of the Odisha Women's Cricket League, 2021 at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Odisha Yellow will play their first game of the season while Odisha Green come into this game on the back of a five-run loss against Odisha Violet. Odisha Green elected to field on winning the toss, and they restricted their opposition to a total of 119/2 in 20 overs. In the chase, the game had to be reduced to 12 overs due to rain, with Odisha Green putting up a score of 75/6. Eventually, Odisha Green handed Odisha Violet a nervy win.

Odisha Green will want to put behind this loss and pick up a win, while the Odisha Yellow team will want to start on a winning note.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Green Squad

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mohato, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Sarojini Giri, Sumitra Sahoo.

Odisha Yellow Squad

Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sangeeta Khadia, Pooja Kumari, Barsarani Singh, Rajeshwari Jena, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Kusum Tiria, Sujata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Pranjal Singh, Ananya Mishra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Green

Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisanvi, Sarojini Giri, Sushree Anita Singh, Pragyan Mohanty, Sumitra Sahoo, Rasanara Parwin, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparana Rani Sahoo, Nidhi Singh and Rameswari Naik.

Odisha Yellow

Rajeshwari Jena, Sangeeta Khadia, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Pooja Kumari, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sujata Mallick

Match Details

Match: Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow, Match 4

Date: 23rd January 2021 at 6:00 PM

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, we expect the pitch to be a little slower. The batsmen will look to take advantage of the shorter dimensions and score runs. Both teams will look to bat first, given the possibility of rain.

Odisha Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODG -W vs ODY - W Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rajeshwari Jena, Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, Sushree Anita Singh, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Ananya Mishra, Rasanara Parwin, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Rameswari Naik

Captain: Laxmipriya Naik Vice-Captain: Rasanara Parwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rajeshwari Jena, Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, Sangeeta Khadia, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Ananya Mishra, Rasanara Parwin, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sriya Chakra, Rameswari Naik

Captain: Rameswari Naik Vice-Captain: Sasmita Mahalik