Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Cricket League Match 15 – Jan 03, 2021

In the 15th match of the ongoing 2020-21 Odisha Cricket League, a winless Odisha Jaguars take on a dominant Odisha Panthers at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Unsurprisingly, the two sides are at opposite ends of the points table in the Odisha Cricket League.

Odisha Jaguars have been the most disappointing side in the Odisha Cricket League this season. They have lost all their three games and are the only side in the competition without a win. Be it batting first or chasing, the Odisha Jaguars have struggled big time. Their bowlers have fared better, but they face an uphill task against the Odisha Panthers who are currently at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Odisha Panthers have been superb in the Odisha Cricket League and have looked like the team to beat this season. They have won four games in a row and are the only unbeaten side in the competition.

Basant Mohanty and his men have chased with elan, and when they’ve batted first, they have managed to defend small totals really well too. Hence, the Odisha Panthers are the favourites heading into this game.

Odisha Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Anwesh Das, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik.

Odisha Panthers: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Odisha Jaguars: Nirbishankar Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Girjia Rout (c), Shamsul Khan, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal (wk), Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Rashmi Sahoo.

Odisha Panthers: Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Binit Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty (c), Ranjit Paikaray (wk), Sidhant Jena, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Jayanta Behera.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers

Date: January 3rd 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

Historically, the track at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has been a good one to bat on. However, in the Odisha Cricket League, the bowlers have constantly been in the game.

150 runs in this tournament has been breached only once batting first, and that underlines that it has been hard work for the batters. 140-145 runs has been the par score at this ground in this tournament.

Odisha Cricket League Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODJ vs OPA)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers - Odisha Cricket League 2020-21.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kshyama Bal, Abhijit Barik, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Girjia Rout, Sidhant Jena, Alok Sahoo, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty.

Captain: Alok Sahoo. Vice-captain: Abhishek Yadav.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kshyama Bal, Rashmi Sahoo, Abhijit Barik, Abhishek Yadav, Nirbishankar Barik, Alok Sahoo, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Basant Mohanty.

Captain: Alok Sahoo. Vice-captain: Lagnajit Samal.