ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 3

Odisha Red (ODR-W) will take on Odisha Green (ODG-W) in the third match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack on Tuesday, August 2.

Odisha Red didn’t have a great start to their Odisha Women’s T20 2022 campaign. They were shot out for a mere 77 in the first game while chasing 101 against Odisha Violet. Odisha Green, meanwhile, will start their Odisha Women’s T20 2022 journey today. They won just two games last season and will be looking to fare better this time around.

ODR-W vs ODG-W Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Red: Monalisa Raut (wk), Rajeswari Jena, Madhuri Mehta, Anjali Singh, Puja Rani Das, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Jayashree Mukhi, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.

Odisha Green: Aditi Singhdeo (wk), Sangita Khadia, Tanmayee Behera, Sunita Murmu, Sulagna Nayak, Rasnara Parwin, Malati Murmu, Suryasnat Swain, G M Alakananda, Kalpana Nayak, Bijaylaxmi Behera.

Match Details

ODR-W vs ODG-W, 3rd Match, Odisha Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: August 2nd 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The track at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, there could be some turn available for the spinners, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today’s ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aditi Singhdeo can come in handy with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Madhuri Mehta didn’t get a big score in the first game, but she was the tournament's second-highest run-getter last season with 328 runs at an average of 65.60.

All-rounders

Nibedita Nayak, who picked up two wickets in two overs in the last match, is also a handy customer with the bat.

Rasnara Parwin can contribute effectively with both the bat and ball. She scored 181 runs and took eight wickets in the 2021 edition of the Odisha Women’s T20.

Bowler

Kalpana Nayak was the tournament's leading wicket-taker last season with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 4.45.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nibedita Nayak (ODG-W)

Rasnara Parwin (ODR-W)

Sangita Khadia (ODG-W)

Madhuri Mehta (ODR-W)

G M Alakananda (ODG-W)

ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Green - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditi Singhdeo, Sangita Khadia, Puja Rani Das, Madhuri Mehta, Rasnara Parwin, Jayashree Mukhi, Nibedita Nayak, Kalpana Nayak, G M Alakananda, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini.

Captain: Nibedita Nayak. Vice-captain: Rasnara Parwin.

Dream11 Team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Green - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditi Singhdeo, Sangita Khadia, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Rasnara Parwin, Malati Murmu, Jayashree Mukhi, Nibedita Nayak, Kalpana Nayak, G M Alakananda, Tarana Pradhan.

Captain: Madhuri Mehta. Vice-captain: Kalpana Nayak.

