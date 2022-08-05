ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 9

Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) will take on Odisha Purple Women (ODP-W) in the ninth match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack on Friday, August 5.
Odisha Red Women have played three Odisha Women’s T20 2022 games so far, winning two and losing once. They started their campaign with a loss before registering two wins in a row. Odisha Purple Women, on the other hand, have played three games so far, losing all.
ODR-W vs ODP-W Probable Playing 11 today
Odisha Red: Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta, Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Roshni Bagarty, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Puja Kumari-Yadav, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.
Odisha Purple: Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Poonam Nayak, Suchismita Panda, Sarojini Giri, Sonalisha Sahu, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ankita Giri, Rajashree Swain, Swarnalata Nayak, Kuni Bhadra, Jahnavi.
Match Details
ODR-W vs ODP-W, Match 9, Odisha Women’s T20 2022
Date & Time: August 5th 2022, 9 AM IST
Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack
Pitch Report
Although the track at the DRIEMS Ground is likely to be a decent one to bat on, the bowlers might find some assistance off the surface. A high-scoring game is likely on the cards today.
Today’s ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Pragyan Mohanty can contribute nicely with the bat, chipping in with 44 runs at a strike rate of 104.76 in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 so far.
Batter
Madhuri Mehta has been in top form, amassing 92 runs in three innings. She will be eager to add to her tally on Friday.
All-rounder
Subra Niranjana Swain has been effective with both the bat and ball. She has scored 58 runs and taken four wickets.
Bowler
Swarnalata Nayak has picked up two wickets at an economy of 4.40 in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022.
Top 5 best players to pick in ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Subra Niranjana Swain (ODP-W): 231 points
Madhuri Mehta (ODR-W): 161 points
Laxmipriya Naik (ODR-W): 148 points
Nibedita Nayak (ODR-W): 141 points
Pragyan Mohanty (ODP-W): 109 points
Important stats for ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Subra Niranjana Swain: 58 runs & 4 wickets
Laxmipriya Naik: 4 wickets
Nibedita Nayak: 4 wickets
Madhuri Mehta: 92 runs
Pragyan Mohanty: 44 runs
ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Puja Rani Das, Madhuri Mehta, Poonam Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Nibedita Nayak, Subra Niranjana Swain, Rajashree Swain, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak.
Captain: Subra Niranjana Swain. Vice-captain: Laxmipriya Naik.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Laxmipriya Naik, Nibedita Nayak, Subra Niranjana Swain, Rajashree Swain, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak, Kuni Bhadra.
Captain: Subra Niranjana Swain. Vice-captain: Nibedita Nayak.