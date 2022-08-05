ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 9

Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) will take on Odisha Purple Women (ODP-W) in the ninth match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack on Friday, August 5.

Odisha Red Women have played three Odisha Women’s T20 2022 games so far, winning two and losing once. They started their campaign with a loss before registering two wins in a row. Odisha Purple Women, on the other hand, have played three games so far, losing all.

ODR-W vs ODP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Red: Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta, Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Roshni Bagarty, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Puja Kumari-Yadav, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.

Odisha Purple: Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Poonam Nayak, Suchismita Panda, Sarojini Giri, Sonalisha Sahu, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ankita Giri, Rajashree Swain, Swarnalata Nayak, Kuni Bhadra, Jahnavi.

Match Details

ODR-W vs ODP-W, Match 9, Odisha Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: August 5th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

Although the track at the DRIEMS Ground is likely to be a decent one to bat on, the bowlers might find some assistance off the surface. A high-scoring game is likely on the cards today.

Today’s ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pragyan Mohanty can contribute nicely with the bat, chipping in with 44 runs at a strike rate of 104.76 in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 so far.

Batter

Madhuri Mehta has been in top form, amassing 92 runs in three innings. She will be eager to add to her tally on Friday.

All-rounder

Subra Niranjana Swain has been effective with both the bat and ball. She has scored 58 runs and taken four wickets.

Bowler

Swarnalata Nayak has picked up two wickets at an economy of 4.40 in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Subra Niranjana Swain (ODP-W): 231 points

Madhuri Mehta (ODR-W): 161 points

Laxmipriya Naik (ODR-W): 148 points

Nibedita Nayak (ODR-W): 141 points

Pragyan Mohanty (ODP-W): 109 points

Important stats for ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Subra Niranjana Swain: 58 runs & 4 wickets

Laxmipriya Naik: 4 wickets

Nibedita Nayak: 4 wickets

Madhuri Mehta: 92 runs

Pragyan Mohanty: 44 runs

ODR-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Purple - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Puja Rani Das, Madhuri Mehta, Poonam Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Nibedita Nayak, Subra Niranjana Swain, Rajashree Swain, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak.

Captain: Subra Niranjana Swain. Vice-captain: Laxmipriya Naik.

Dream11 Team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Purple - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Laxmipriya Naik, Nibedita Nayak, Subra Niranjana Swain, Rajashree Swain, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak, Kuni Bhadra.

Captain: Subra Niranjana Swain. Vice-captain: Nibedita Nayak.

