ODV-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 5

Odisha Violet (ODV-W) will take on Odisha Purple (ODP-W) in the fifth match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack on Wednesday, August 3.

Odisha Violet have played two Odisha Women’s T20 2022 games so far, winning both. They defended 100 in their first game before hunting down 105 in the second. Meanwhile, Odisha Purple lost the only game they have played, as they failed to defend 97.

ODV-W vs ODP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Violet: Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Silpa Swain, Alipsa Biswal, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Ananya Mishra, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence, Prathana Pratisruti, Rani Kumar Prasad.

Odisha Purple: Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Poonam Nayak, Suchismita Panda, Swarnalata Nayak, Sarojini Giri, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ankita Giri, Rajashree Swain, Rameswari Naik, Kuni Bhadra, Sonalisha Sahu.

Match Details

ODV-W vs ODP-W, 5th Match, Odisha Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: August 3rd 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The track at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But the bowlers won't be totally out of the game. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might be able to move the new ball around a bit.

Today’s ODV-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pragyan Mohanty looked good in the last game, scoring a run-a-ball 27. She is also quite safe behind the stumps.

Batter

Rani Tudu got off to a good start in both games but wasn't able to convert them into big scores. She has mustered 46 runs in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 so far.

All-rounders

Sushree Dibyadarshini has been superb with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 61 runs at a strike rate of 110.91 in addition to picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 3.39.

Subra Niranjana Swain scored 36 runs and returned with figures of 2/12 in 3.1 overs in the only Odisha Women’s T20 2022 game she played.

Bowler

SB Lorence has been in top form with the ball, returning with four wickets at an economy rate of 3.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODV-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sushree Dibyadarshini (ODV-W): 233 points

SB Lorence (ODV-W): 124 points

Subra Niranjana Swain (ODP-W): 110 points

Swarnalata Nayak (ODP -W): 68 points

Rani Tudu (ODV-W): 65 points

Important stats for ODV-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sushree Dibyadarshini: 61 runs & 4 wickets

SB Lorence: 4 wickets

Rani Tudu: 46 runs

Subra Niranjana Swain: 36 runs & 2 wickets

Swarnalata Nayak: 2 wickets

ODV-W vs ODP-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Purple - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Rani Tudu, Silpa Swain, Poonam Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Rajashree Swain, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ananya Mishra, Swarnalata Nayak, SB Lorence, Sushree Anita Singh.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Subra Niranjana Swain.

Dream11 Team for Odisha Violet vs Odisha Purple - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Rani Tudu, Alipsa Biswal, Poonam Nayak, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ananya Mishra, Kuni Bhadra, Swarnalata Nayak, SB Lorence, Rani Kumar Prasad.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: SB Lorence.

