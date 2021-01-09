ODJ v OPA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha T20 Match – Jan 09, 2021

Odisha Jaguars will lock horns with Odisha Panthers in the 27th match of the Odisha T20 on Saturday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

The two sides are placed at opposite ends of the points table in the Odisha T20, as they have had contrasting fortunes in the tournament.

Odisha Jaguars find themselves at the bottom of the points table after winning only once in nine games. They lost their previous game against Odisha Lions by seven wickets. The Girija Rout-led side are out of the playoffs race and only have pride to play for in their last Odisha T20 game

Odisha Panthers, on the other hand, are comfortably sitting at the top of the Odisha T20 points table, having won seven of their eight games. They defeated Odisha Cheetahs in their previous game, doing so by six wickets.

The Basant Mohanty-led side have confirmed their playoffs berth in the Odisha T20 and will like to continue their momentum by winning their remaining league-stage games.

Either the Panthers will easily outclass their opposition and register a win, or the Jaguars will pull off what would be considered the biggest upset of the Odisha T20.

Odisha T20: Squads to choose from

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chouhan, Rahul Choudhary, Girija Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Abhijit Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Kshyama Bal (WK) and Bibhu Mallick (WK).

Odisha Panthers

Krushna Barik (WK), Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty (C), Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak and Sidhant Jena.

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Girija Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Shamsul Khan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Anwesh Das, Abhijit Barik, Rasmi Sahoo, Bibhu Mallick (WK).

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray (WK), Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Nisikanta Rout, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Shubham Nayak, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Basant Mohanty (C), Jayanta Behera.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers, Match 19

Date: 9th January 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium has largely favoured the bowlers in the Odisha T20. The bowlers have enjoyed bowling on this track and have managed to scalp wickets at regular intervals.

However, the batsmen have struggled big time to post healthy totals on the board. Anything over 125 runs could be a pretty competitive total at this venue in the Odisha T20.

ODJ v OPA Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bibhu Mallick, Rasmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Abhishek Yadav, Binit Mohanty, Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Manoj Kashyap, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty.

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo. Vice-Captain: Abhishek Yadav.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bibhu Mallick, Rasmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Abhishek Yadav, Sparsh Somani, Nirbishankar Barik, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Pradeep Pradhan, Basant Mohanty.

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo. Vice-Captain: Nirbishankar Barik.