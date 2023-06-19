ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Match 15

The 15th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will see the Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) squaring off against Odisha Panthers (OPA) at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, June 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Odisha Jaguars have won two of their last four matches. Odisha Panthers, on the other hand, have a solitary victory in four appearances.

Odisha Panthers will give it their all to win the match, but the Odisha Jaguars are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ODJ vs OPA Match Details

The 15th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will be played on June 19 at the Driems Ground in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODJ vs OPA, Match 15

Date and Time: 19th June 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Odisha Pumas and Odisha Tigers, where a total of 358 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

ODJ vs OPA Form Guide

ODJ - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

OPA - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

ODJ vs OPA Probable Playing XI

ODJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Sourav Gouda (wk), Asish Parija, Biswa Muduli, Debabrata Pradhan, Jagyanjeet Sahu, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Govinda Poddar, Prashant Thakar, Soubhagya Rout, Vageesh Sharma

OPA Playing XI

No injury updates

Dinesh Majhi (wk), Abhishek Yadav, Maroju Prasanth, Sandeep Patnaik (c), Anil Parida, Aditya Rout, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Shubham Kumar Singh, Sobhan Dev Behera, Tapas Das, Ankitkar Jaiswal

ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Gouda

S Gouda is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Biswas is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rout

S Patnaik and A Rout are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Yadav played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Poddar

V Sharma and G Poddar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Rout is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Dev Behera

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Roy and S Dev Behera. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ODJ vs OPA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Poddar

G Poddar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 356 points in the last four matches.

V Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Sharma as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 322 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for ODJ vs OPA, Match 15

V Sharma

G Poddar

P Roy

A Rout

S Rout

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Gouda

Batters: S Patnaik, A Yadav, A Rout, S Bharadwaj

All-rounders: G Poddar (c), S Rout, V Sharma (vc), S Bharadwaj

Bowlers: P Roy, S Dev Behera

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Gouda

Batters: S Patnaik, A Yadav, A Rout

All-rounders: G Poddar (c), S Rout, V Sharma

Bowlers: P Roy (vc), S Dev Behera, S Roul, S Yadav

Poll : 0 votes