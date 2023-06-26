ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Match 29

The 29th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will see the Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) squaring off against Odisha Panthers (OPA) at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, June 26.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Odisha Jaguars have won five of their last nine matches of the season. Odisha Panthers, too, have won four of their last nine matches.

Odisha Panthers will give it their all to win the match, but the Odisha Jaguars are expected to win this encounter.

ODJ vs OPA Match Details

The 29th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will be played on June 26 at the Driems Ground in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODJ vs OPA, Match 29

Date and Time: 26th June 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Odisha Lions and Odisha Cheetahs, where a total of 105 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

ODJ vs OPA Form Guide

ODJ - Won 5 of their last 9 matches

OPA - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

ODJ vs OPA Probable Playing XI

ODJ Playing XI

No injury updates

G Poddar, Subhankar Biswas, Saurabh Kanojia, S Yadav, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Asish Parija, Biswa Muduli, Sunil Roul (c), Vageesh Sharma, Prashant Thakar, Sourav Gouda (wk)

OPA Playing XI

No injury updates

Sandeep Patnaik, Maroju Prasanth, Aditya Rout (c), Prasanta Rana, Anil Parida, Abhishek Yadav, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (wk), Ankitkar Jaiswal, Badal Biswal, Tapas Das, Kishan Mohanty

ODJ vs OPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Gouda

S Gouda is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Biswas is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Yadav

S Patnaik and A Yadav are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Bharadwaj played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Poddar

V Sharma and G Poddar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Rout is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Roy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Biswal and P Roy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Jaiswal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ODJ vs OPA match captain and vice-captain choices

G Poddar

G Poddar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 598 points in the last eight matches.

V Sharma

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Sharma as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 508 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for ODJ vs OPA, Match 29

G Poddar

P Roy

V Sharma

S Rout

A Yadav

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Gouda

Batters: S Bharadwaj, S Patnaik, A Yadav

All-rounders: V Sharma, G Poddar, S Rout, P Thakar

Bowlers: P Roy, B Biswal, A Jaiswal

Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Gouda

Batters: A Rout, S Patnaik, A Yadav

All-rounders: V Sharma, G Poddar, S Rout, P Thakar

Bowlers: P Roy, B Biswal, A Jaiswal

