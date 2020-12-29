ODJ vs OPU Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – December 29th, 2020

The Odisha Jaguars will take on the Odisha Pumas in the 2020/21 Odisha Cricket League on Tuesday.

Both the Jaguars and the did not start the tournament the way they would have wanted. Jaguars suffered a 6-wicket loss to Odisha Cheetahs in their opening game of the season. The Jaguars could only manage 143 runs in 20 overs and the Cheetahs reached the target with 7 balls to spare.

The Pumas suffered a 9-wicket defeat at the hands of the Odisha Panthers. The Odisha Pumas could only score 141 runs and the Panthers romped to victory in style in just 15.3 overs, losing just one wicket.

Both sides will be searching for their first win of the season when the two sides meet.

ODJ vs OPU: Squads to choose from

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Kshyama Bal, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik

Odisha Pumas

Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud

ODJ vs OPU: Predicted playing XIs

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik

Odisha Pumas

Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad

ODJ vs OPU: Match details

Match: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 29th December, 2020, 7:30 PM IST

ODJ vs OPU: Pitch report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to benefit the batsmen and they can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor comes into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half of the game.

ODJ vs OPU Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kameshwar Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Sandeep Patnaik, Shamsul Khan, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Girija Rout, Pratik Das, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Badal Nishad

Captain: Prayash K Singh, Vice-Captain: Girija Rout

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kameshwar Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Sandeep Patnaik, Shamsul Khan, Prayash Singh, Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Pratik Das, Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Badal Nishad

Captain: Sunil Sahoo, Vice-Captain: Lagnajit Samal