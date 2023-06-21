Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas - Dream11 Prediction - TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023

Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) will take on Odisha Pumas (OPU) in match number 21 of the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2123 at the Driems Ground, Cuttack on Thursday, June 22. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ODJ vs OPU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Odisha Jaguars have had a mixed season so far. They have three wins and as many losses and are placed third in the points table. On the other hand, Odisha Pumas are at the bottom of the points table. They have won two and lost four so far.
ODJ vs OPU, Match Details
The 21st match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 between Odisha Jaguars and Odisha Pumas will be played on June 22, 2023, at Driems Ground, Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: ODJ vs OPU
Date & Time: June 22, 2023, 8.30 am IST
Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Driems Ground in Cuttack has been a good one to bat on. There has been something for the bowlers as well. The pacers have got some movement with the new ball and the spinners have found a bit of turn.
ODJ vs OPU Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Odisha Jaguars: W, L, L, W, W
Odisha Pumas: L, W, L, L, L
ODJ vs OPU Probable Playing 11 today
Odisha Jaguars Team News
No major injury concerns.
Odisha Jaguars Probable Playing XI: Debabrata Pradhan-I, Sourav Gouda, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Govinda Poddar, Subhankar Biswas, Jagyanjeet Sahu, Sunil Roul, Vageesh Sharma, Soubhagya Rout, Prashant Thakar, and Pappu Roy.
Odisha Pumas Team News
No major injury concerns.
Odisha Pumas Probable Playing XI: Swastik Samal, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Rakesh Pattanaik, Saideep Mohapatra, Anshuman Mishra, Binayak Paikray, Bikram Samal, Sushil Barik, Jamala Mohapatra, Laxmidhar Sahoo, and Rahul Choudhary.
Today’s ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Bikram Samal (6 matches, 110 runs)
Bikram Samal is in good form with the bat. He has mustered 110 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 159.42.
Top Batter Pick
Rakesh Pattanaik (6 matches, 85 runs, 6 wickets)
Rakesh Pattanaik has been very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 85 runs in six outings at a strike rate of 137.10. He has picked up six wickets with the ball.
Top All-rounder Pick
Swastik Samal (6 matches, 207 runs, 1 wicket)
Swastik Samal has been consistent with the bat for OPU. He has aggregated 207 runs while striking at 141.78 and he averages 34.50. He has taken one wicket with the ball.
Top Bowler Pick
Pappu Roy (6 matches, 8 wickets)
Pappu Roy is in brilliant bowling form. The left-arm spinner has returned with eight scalps from six encounters at an economy rate of 6.55.
ODJ vs OPU match captain and vice-captain choices
Vageesh Sharma (6 matches, 49 runs, 10 wickets)
Vageesh Sharma has bowled excellently and is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in this tournament. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy of 5.82. He has made 49 runs in three innings with the bat.
Govinda Poddar (6 matches, 156 runs, 5 wickets)
Govinda Poddar has had a significant all-round impact in this competition. He has scored 156 runs at a strike rate of 151.46 and he has five wickets to his name.
5 Must-picks with player stats for ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
ODJ vs OPU match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Swastik Samal, Rakesh Pattanaik, Govinda Poddar, and Vageesh Sharma will be the ones to watch out for.
ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Sourav Gouda, Bikram Samal
Batters: Shreyash Bharadwaj, Rakesh Pattanaik
All-rounders: Swastik Samal, Govinda Poddar, Vageesh Sharma
Bowlers: Rahul Choudhary, Sushil Barik, Jamala Mohapatra, Pappu Roy
ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Bikram Samal
Batters: Shreyash Bharadwaj, Rakesh Pattanaik
All-rounders: Swastik Samal, Govinda Poddar, Vageesh Sharma, Prashant Thakar, Anshuman Mishra
Bowlers: Rahul Choudhary, Sushil Barik, Pappu Roy
