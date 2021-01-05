ODJ vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Cricket League Match 21 – Jan 06, 2021

We are in the last leg of the league stage now and it is Odisha Jaguars who take on the Odisha Pumas in match number 21 of this Odisha Cricket League 2020-21.

These two sides, who have seen contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far, will face off at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack/

Odisha Jaguars haven’t had the best of tournaments so far and have lost five of their six games, which has left them reeling at the bottom of the points table. They need to win nearly every game from here on to stand a chance of making it to the semi-finals.

On the other hand, the Odisha Pumas have been in good form this season. They have won four of their six games so far. Their two losses have come against the Odisha Panthers and Odisha Lions. Another couple of victories will ensure a spot in the semi-finals for the Odisha Pumas, who will start as favourites in this game.

The last time these two sides met, Odisha Pumas registered a 19-run win as they defended a total of 141.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Anwesh Das, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik.

Odisha Pumas: Kameshwar Barik, Dhiraj Singh, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Anurag Das, Abhinash Nayak, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Jaguars: Bibhu Mallick (wk), Shamsul Khan, Girjia Rout (c), Nirbishankar Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal, Abhijit Barik, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Rashmi Sahoo, Sandeep Chauhan

Odisha Pumas: Illu Gocchayat, Sandeep Pattnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Tukuna Sahoo, Prayash Singh, Aravinda Singh (c), Pratik Das, Soubhagya Mohanty (wk), Prasanta Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh

Match Details

Match: Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas

Date: January 6th 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has been a sporting one. The average score at this venue in this tournament is 133.

The bowlers have had a larger say and the batsmen have had to work hard for their runs. Thus, more of the same can be expected for this game. A score of around 145-150 could prove to be a match-winning one.

Odisha Cricket League Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODJ vs OPU)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Jaguars vs Odisha Pumas - Odisha Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kshyama Bal, Abhijit Barik, Prasanta Rana, Sandeep Pattnaik, Nirbishankar Barik, Girjia Rout, Prayash Singh, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Tukuna Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh

Captain: Tukuna Sahoo Vice-captain: Nirbishankar Barik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Soubhagya Mohanty, Rashmi Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Sandeep Pattnaik, Nirbishankar Barik, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Tukuna Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh

Captain: Tukuna Sahoo Vice-captain: Manoj Kashyap