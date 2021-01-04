ODL v ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha T20 Match – Jan 05, 2021

Odisha Lions will lock horns with Odisha Jaguars in the 19th match of the Odisha T20 on Tuesday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha Lions are placed fourth in the Odisha T20 points table, having won two of their five games. They registered a massive 67-run victory over Odisha Tigers in their last match.

Odisha Jaguars, on the other hand, are floundering at the bottom of the points table with only a single victory from their five games. They defeated Odisha Cheetahs in their previous encounter by 48 runs to pull off their first win in the Odisha T20.

If the Jaguars are to have any chance of making it to the playoffs, they need to win all of their remaining five games.

The fans can expect some fireworks from both teams in this crucial game.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura (WK), Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, Sibhasish Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera and Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Manoj Kashyap, Sandeep Chouhan, Rahul Choudhary, Girija Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Dibya Ranjan Das, Shamsul Khan, Anwesh Das, Abhijit Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Rasmi Sahoo, Kshyama Bal (WK) and Bibhu Mallick (WK).

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Alok Mangaraj, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Girija Rout (C), Nirbishankar Barik, Nihar Bhuyan, Shamsul Khan, Abhijit Barik, Rasmi Sahoo, Bibhu Mallick (WK).

Match Details

Match: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Jaguars, Match 19

Date: 5th January 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium has been batting-friendly. However, in the Odisha T20, the bowlers have managed to reap rewards from the track and have scalped wickets at regular intervals. 140 runs has been the par score at this venue in the Odisha T20.

ODL v ODJ Dream11 Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bibhu Mallick, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal, Shamsul Khan, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Nirbishankar Barik, Girija Rout, Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Manoj Kashyap.Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik. Vice-Captain: Girija Rout.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bibhu Mallick, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Abhijit Barik, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Nirbishankar Barik, Sibhasish Sahoo, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal.

Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik. Vice-Captain: Sibhasish Sahoo.