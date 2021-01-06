ODL v OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha T20 Match – Jan 07, 2021

Odisha Lions will lock horns with Odisha Pumas in the 24th match of the Odisha T20 on Thursday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha Lions have won three of their five games and are third in the Odisha T20 points table. They succumbed to Odisha Panthers by two wickets while defending a below-par total of 118 runs in their last Odisha T20 game and will need to be at their best to beat the in-form Odisha Pumas.

Odisha Pumas, on the other hand, are second in the Odisha T20 points table, with five wins from their seven games. They comfortably chased down a meagre total of 113 runs against Odisha Jaguars in their previous game to register a fourth consecutive victory in the Odisha T20.

The Arainda Singh-led side will hope to pick up a win in this game and stretch their winning streak in the Odisha T20 tournament to five games.

Odisha T20: Squads to choose from

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura (WK), Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, Sibhasish Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera and Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Pumas

Dhiraj Singh, Debashish Mahakud, Tukuna Sahoo, Badal P Nishad, Prayash K Singh, Pravin Tirkey, Anurag Das, Jitendra Thapa, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Arainda Singh (C), Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gocchayat, Prasantha Rana, Kameshwar Barik and Soubhagya R Mohanty (WK).

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Abhishek Giri, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Ajay Goura, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Pumas

Dhiraj Singh, Arainda Singh (C), Tukuna Sahoo, Prayash K Singh, Prasantha Rana, Pratik Das, Abhinash Nayak, Sandeep Patnaik, Jitendra Thapa, Purnachandra Majhi, Soubhagya R Mohanty (WK).

Match Details

Match: Odisha Cheetahs vs Odisha Pumas, Match 24

Date: 7th January 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is a batting-friendly one. However, it has slowed down during the course of the Odisha T20 tounament.

The bowlers have enjoyed great success in recent games and have scalped wickets at regular intervals while the batsmen have had to work hard to score big runs. Anything over 125 runs could be a pretty competitive total at this venue.

ODL v OPU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Swastik Samal, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Prayash K Singh, Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Dhiraj Singh, Tukuna Sahoo.

Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik. Vice-Captain: Prayash K Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Sandeep Patnaik, Purnachandra Majhi, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Prayash K Singh, Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Tukuna Sahoo.

Captain: Prayash K Singh. Vice-Captain: Sibhasish Sahoo.