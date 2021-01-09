ODL vs ODC Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 10th, 2021

The Odisha Lions will take on the Odisha Cheetahs in the 2020/21 Odisha Cricket League at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.
The Odisha Lions have played some amazing cricket in this year's competition, but have been inconsistent in patches. They managed to turn things around recently and have won their last two games. The Lions have four wins in their last five matches and they beat the Odisha Jaguars by 7 wickets in their previous match.
The Odisha Cheetahs managed to end their three-game losing streak in their previous game. They have won two of their last five matches, including a victory against the Odisha Pumas last time out.
The last time these two sides met, the Odisha Cheetahs beat the Odisha Lions by 11 runs.
ODL vs ODC: Squads to choose from
Odisha Lions
Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Durgaprasad Behera, Chinmay Sahoo, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri
Odisha Cheetahs
Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral
ODL vs ODC: Predicted playing XIs
Odisha Lions
Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja
Odisha Cheetahs
Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik
ODL vs ODC: Match details
Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Date and Time: 10th January, 2021, 3:30 PM IST
ODL vs ODC: Pitch report
The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor comes into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half of the game.
ODL vs ODC Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Lenka, Ramachandra Behera, Anurag Sarangi, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Abhishek Raut, Nauttam Bhanja, Manoj Barik, Sibhasish Sahoo, Mrunmay Tripathy
Captain: Deepak Behera, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Lenka, Sourav Gouda, Ramachandra Behera, Anurag Sarangi, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Abhishek Raut, Nauttam Bhanja, Manoj Barik, Sibhasish Sahoo
Captain: Nauttam Bhanja, Vice-Captain: Abhishek RautPublished 09 Jan 2021, 19:55 IST