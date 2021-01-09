ODL vs ODC Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 10th, 2021

The Odisha Lions will take on the Odisha Cheetahs in the 2020/21 Odisha Cricket League at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

The Odisha Lions have played some amazing cricket in this year's competition, but have been inconsistent in patches. They managed to turn things around recently and have won their last two games. The Lions have four wins in their last five matches and they beat the Odisha Jaguars by 7 wickets in their previous match.

The Odisha Cheetahs managed to end their three-game losing streak in their previous game. They have won two of their last five matches, including a victory against the Odisha Pumas last time out.

The last time these two sides met, the Odisha Cheetahs beat the Odisha Lions by 11 runs.

ODL vs ODC: Squads to choose from

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Durgaprasad Behera, Chinmay Sahoo, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri

Odisha Cheetahs

Advertisement

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik, Mojakir Khan, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Korapu Sandeep, Prasanta Baral

ODL vs ODC: Predicted playing XIs

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

Odisha Cheetahs

Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

ODL vs ODC: Match details

Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetahs

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 10th January, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

ODL vs ODC: Pitch report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor comes into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half of the game.

ODL vs ODC Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

Advertisement

ODL vs ODC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Lenka, Ramachandra Behera, Anurag Sarangi, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Abhishek Raut, Nauttam Bhanja, Manoj Barik, Sibhasish Sahoo, Mrunmay Tripathy

Captain: Deepak Behera, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Lenka, Sourav Gouda, Ramachandra Behera, Anurag Sarangi, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Abhishek Raut, Nauttam Bhanja, Manoj Barik, Sibhasish Sahoo

Captain: Nauttam Bhanja, Vice-Captain: Abhishek Raut