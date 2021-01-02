ODL vs ODC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha T20 Match – January 2nd, 2020

The Odisha Lions square off against the Odisha Cheetahs in the opening game of the day, as a part of the ongoing 2020/21 Odisha Cricket League at Cuttack on Saturday.

The Cheetas have two wins in four matches thus far in the league phase. They won their first two games in the inaugural edition of the league and looked strong enough to lift the trophy. Surprisingly, they lost the previous two games, and now they face the arduous task of re-finding some lost momentum.

The Lions, on the other hand, have just one victory and will have to step up if they are to make it to the playoffs. Both sides have faced negative results in the recent times, which makes it interesting to see which team will grab those full points.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep, Maroju Prasanth, Mojakir Khan, Prasanta Baral, Mrunmay Tripathy.

Predicted playing XIs

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Cheetahs

Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Manoj Barik, Sourav Gouda, Amit Sahoo, Ronald B Singh, Abhijeet Hota, Suman Mohapatra, Manish Raut, Badal Bhol, Korapu Sandeep.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Cheetas

Date: 2nd January 2021 at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

Although the ball comes onto the bat easily, bowlers have enjoyed a lot more success than the batsmen on this surface. Chasing has been relatively easy on this surface, and the captain who wins the toss will want to bowl first.

Odisha T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODL vs ODC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Gouda, A Sarangi, R Behera, S Samal, A Raut, M Prasanth, R Pattanaik, N Bhanja, S Sahoo, M Barik and A Giri.

Captain: R Behera Vice-Captain: A Raut

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Gouda, A Sarangi, R Behera, B Rout, A Raut, S Mishra, B Behera, N Bhanja, M Tripathy, M Barik and A Giri.

Captain: R Behera Vice-Captain: M Barik