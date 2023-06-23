ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for TCM Odisha Cricket League, Match 25

Odisha Lions (ODL) will take on Odisha Jaguars (ODJ) in the 25th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League at the Driems Ground in Cuttack on Saturday, June 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Odisha Jaguars have ridden the exploits of Vageesh Sharma and Govinda Poddar to rank second on the standings, having won five of their eight games. Meanwhile, the Odisha Lions are having an average tournament, winning four of their eight games. They are fourth in the points rankings with 16 points.

ODL vs ODJ Match Details

The 25th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League will be played on June 24 at the Driems Ground in Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ODL vs ODJ, Match 25, TCM Odisha Cricket League

Date and Time: June 24, 2023, 8:30 am IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

ODL vs ODJ, Pitch Report

The pitch at Driems Ground in Cuttack looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. The team that wins the toss should bat first for a chance to rack up enough runs on the board.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by Batting first: 3

Matches Won by Bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 153

Average 2nd innings score: 144

ODL vs ODJ Probable Playing XI

ODL Playing XI

No injury updates

Aasirwad Swain (wk), Amin lqbal, Biplab Samantray (c), Milan Samal, Mushtaq Beg, Nishikant Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Pradipta Das, Rama Behera, Ranjit Singh, Ritesh Priyaranjan, Krushna Barik

ODJ Playing XI

No injury updates

Debabrata Pradhan, Govinda Poddar (c), Jagyanjeet Sahu, Pappu Roy, Prashant Thakar, Sayed Zaki, Shreyash Bharadwaj, Soubhagya Rout, Sourav Gouda (wk), Subhankar Biswas, Vageesh Sharma, Biswa Muduli

Today's ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aasirwad Swain (109 runs in 8 matches, Average: 27.25)

Aasirwad's previous outing didn't go well, scoring only 5 runs. However, he's a quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score handy runs in the top order, making him a must-have pick.

Top Batter Pick

Ramachandra Behera (181 runs in 8 matches, Average: 22.63)

Ramachandra Behera is a prominent right-handed batter who has performed brilliantly so far. He has scored 181 runs at an average of 22.63 in 8 games. He is expected to deliver a good performance in the upcoming games, making him a must-have fantasy player.

Top All-rounder Pick

Govinda Poddar (257 runs & 5 wickets in 8 matches)

Govinda Poddar is one of the top all-rounders on his team. He has scored 257 runs at an average of 64.25 and has also picked up 5 wickets at an average of 20.80 in eight games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Pradeep Pradhan (14 wickets in 8 matches, Average: 12.21)

Pradeep Pradhan has done exceptionally well with the ball in the tournament so far, taking 14 wickets at an impressive average of 12.21. That makes him an excellent pick for your fantasy team.

ODL vs ODJ match captain and vice-captain choices

Vageesh Sharma

Vageesh Sharma has been one of the most consistent performers with both the ball and the bat for ODJ, scoring 54 runs and taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 5.55 in eight games. That makes him a must-have and the perfect choice for the captaincy of your ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Fantasy team.

Biplab Samantray

Biplab Samantray has been a standout all-rounder for his team. He has picked up three wickets while scoring 150 runs at an average of 18.75 in eight games and could be a great fit for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 Must-Picks for ODL vs ODJ, Match 25th

Shreyash Bharadwaj

Pradeep Pradhan

Pradipta Das

Ranjit Singh

Soubhagya Rout

ODL vs ODJ Match Expert Tips

The likes of Subhankar Biswas, Vageesh Sharma, Biplab Samantray, Mushtaq Beg, and Govinda Poddar will be the ones to watch out for as they are performing consistently with their batting and bowling prowess.

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-To-Head League Team

ODL vs ODJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: A Swain

Batters: R Behera, A Iqbal, S Bharadwaj

All-rounders: G Poddar, Vageesh Sharma, Biplab Samantray, Mushtaq Beg, N Rout

Bowlers: P Pradhan, P Roy

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League Team

ODL vs ODJ Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: A Swain

Batters: R Behera, A Iqbal

All-rounders: G Poddar, Vageesh Sharma, Biplab Samantray, Mushtaq Beg

Bowlers: P Pradhan, P Roy, M Samal, R Priyaranjan

