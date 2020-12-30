ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Cricket League Match 10 – Dec 31, 2020

In Match No. 10 of Odisha Cricket League 2020-21, Odisha Lions take on the Odisha Jaguars at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. While Odisha Lions have had one win so far, Odisha Jaguars are yet to open their account in this tournament.

Odisha Lions didn’t have a great start to this season of the Odisha Cricket League. They lost their first two games after batting first.

However, their bowlers put up an excellent show in the third game against Odisha Pumas. That helped them restrict the Odisha Pumas to just 101 before the openers chased it down. The Sujit Skhetra Lenka-led side will hope to continue the winning run.

On the other hand, Odisha Jaguars have lost all their three games of Odisha Cricket League so far. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Barring their first game, where they scored 141 batting first, the Odisha Jaguars batting line-up has been disappointing. They have faltered while chasing 142 and 129 in their last two games. Hence, Girjia Rout and his men need to step up before time runs out.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Lions: Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Bikash Rout, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Biswabhusan Bihari, Ajay Goura, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Jaguars: Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Nihar Bhuyan, Manoj Kashyap, Bibhu Mallick, Nirbishankar Barik, Anwesh Das, Rahul Choudhary, Dibya Das, Abhijit Barik.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Lions: Swastik Samal, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Rakesh Pattanaik, Sujit Lenka (c & wk), Nauttam Bhanja, Bikash Rout, Chinmay Sahoo, Deepak Behera, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhisek Giri, Sibhasish Sahoo

Odisha Jaguars: Nirbishankar Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Girjia Rout (c), Shamsul Khan, Abhijit Barik, Lagnajit Samal, Kshyama Bal (wk), Rahul Choudhary, Sandeep Chauhan, Manoj Kashyap, Rashmi Sahoo

Match Details

Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars

Date: December 31st 2020, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack has been typically a good one to bat on. However, bowlers too have been dictating terms in this edition of the Odisha Cricket League.

In fact, the average score batting first after eight games, is just 133. Thus, more of the same can be expected in this game. 145-150 could well prove to be a winning score. However, teams chasing have won more games so far in Odisha Cricket League.

Odisha Cricket League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODL vs ODJ)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars match at the Odisha Cricket League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kshyama Bal, Sujit Lenka, Shamsul Khan, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Girjia Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Manoj Kashyap, Lagnajit Samal, Sibhasish Sahoo

Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik Vice-captain: Lagnajit Samal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujit Lenka, Abhijit Barik, Sunil Sahoo, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Nirbishankar Barik, Rakesh Pattanaik, Manoj Kashyap, Rahul Choudhary, Lagnajit Samal, Abhishek Giri

Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik Vice-captain: Manoj Kashyap