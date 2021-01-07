ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 8th, 2021

Odisha Lions will take on Odisha Jaguars at the Odisha Cricket League 2020/21 on Friday.

Odisha Lions have played some amazing cricket in the competition. However, they have managed to win just three out of their last five matches. Their last win came against Odisha Jaguars, whom they beat by 4 wickets.

Odisha Jaguars are currently in a slump. They are winless in their last two games and would want to turn the script around.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Durgaprasad Behera, Chinmay Sahoo, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik, Anwesh Das, Dibya Das, Nihar Bhuyan, Bibhu Mallick

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

Odisha Jaguars

Lagnajit Samal, Girija Rout, Rashmi Sahoo, Sunil Sahoo, Shamsul Khan, Kshyama Bal, Sandeep Chauhan, Rahul Choudhary, Manoj Kashyap, Nirbishankar Barik, Abhijit Barik

Match Details

Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Jaguars

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 8th January 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium has turned out to be batting friendly. Batsmen will thus look to put up big runs on the board.

However, being an evening match, the dew factor will come into play here, and the pitch tends to support spinners after sunset.

ODL vs ODJ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Odisha Cricket League Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Lenka, Bikash Rout, Rasmi Sahoo, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik, Nirbishankar Barik, Sibhasish Sahoo, Manoj Kashyap, Nauttam Bhanja, Lagnajit Samal

Captain: Deepak Behera, Vice-Captain: Nirbishankar Barik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Lenka, Bikash Rout, Rasmi Sahoo, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik, Nirbishankar Barik, Sibhasish Sahoo, Manoj Kashyap, Nauttam Bhanja, Girija Rout

Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik, Vice-Captain: Sibhasish Sahoo