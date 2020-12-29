ODL vs OPA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – December 29th, 2020

The Odisha Lions will take on the Odisha Panthers in the 2020/21 Odisha Cricket League at the Barabati Stadium on Tuesday.
The Odisha Panthers kicked off their tournament with a win against the Odisha Pumas. They restricted the opposition to a total of 141 runs. The Panthers made the chase look easy managed to reach the target in just 15.3 overs while losing just one wicket.
The Odisha Lions, on the other hand, were narrowly defeated in their first match by the Odisha Tigers. They have a well-balanced squad and will want to turn things around when the two sides meet.
ODL vs OPA: Squads to choose from
Odisha Lions
Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri
Odisha Panthers
Krushna Barik, Ranjit Paikaray, Sparsh Somani, Ankit Singh, Abhishek Yadav, Nisikanta Rout, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Dinesh Srivastav, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak, Sidhant Jena
ODL vs OPA: Predicted playing XIs
Odisha Lions
Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja
Odisha Panthers
Ankit Singh, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jana, Ranjit Paikaray, Abhishek Yadav, Pradeep Pradhan, Nisikanta Rout, Binit Mohanty, Basant Mohanty, Jayanta Behera, Shubham Nayak
ODL vs OPA: Match details
Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Date and Time: 29th December, 2020, 3:30 PM IST
ODL vs OPA: Pitch report
The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to assist the batsmen and they can use that to their advantage to post big totals. However, the dew factor comes into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half of the game.
ODL vs OPA Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout, Rakesh Pattanaik, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Pradeep Pradhan, Nauttam Bhanja, Sibhasish Sahoo, Basant Mohanty
Captain: Alok Sahoo, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Bikash Rout, Swastik Samal, Rakesh Pattanaik, Alok Sahoo, Sidhant Jena, Pradeep Pradhan, Sibhasish Sahoo, Basant Mohanty
Captain: Pradeep Pradhan, Vice-Captain: Sidhant JenaPublished 29 Dec 2020, 03:01 IST