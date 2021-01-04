ODL vs OPA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 5th, 2021

The Odisha Lions will take on Odisha Panthers at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.
The Odisha Panthers have been in blistering form and have not been defeated yet in the tournament. Their previous match against the Odisha Jaguars went right down to the wire. The scores were tied, but the Panthers were dominant in the Super Over, winning by 3 runs.
The Odisha Lions have played some amazing cricket in the competition but have won just two games in their last five. However, the Lions did manage to win their previous match against the Odisha Tigers by a margin of 67 runs.
ODL vs OPA: Squads to choose from
Odisha Lions
Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Durgaprasad Behera, Chinmay Sahoo, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri
Odisha Panthers
Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das.
ODL vs OPA: Predicted playing XIs
Odisha Lions
Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja
Odisha Panthers
Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena
ODL vs OPA: Match details
Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers
Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
Date and Time: 5th January, 2021, 7:30 PM IST
ODL vs OPA: Pitch report
The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to post high scores on the board. However, the dew factor will come into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half of the game.
ODL vs OPA Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Lenka, Abhishek Yadav, Bikash Rout, Ankit Singh, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Sibhasish Sahoo, Basant Mohanty
Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo Vice-Captain: Abhishek Yadav
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Lenka, Abhishek Yadav, Bikash Rout, Ankit Singh, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja
Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik Vice-Captain: Pradeep PradhanPublished 04 Jan 2021, 22:02 IST