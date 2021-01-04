ODL vs OPA Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – January 5th, 2021

The Odisha Lions will take on Odisha Panthers at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday.

The Odisha Panthers have been in blistering form and have not been defeated yet in the tournament. Their previous match against the Odisha Jaguars went right down to the wire. The scores were tied, but the Panthers were dominant in the Super Over, winning by 3 runs.

The Odisha Lions have played some amazing cricket in the competition but have won just two games in their last five. However, the Lions did manage to win their previous match against the Odisha Tigers by a margin of 67 runs.

ODL vs OPA: Squads to choose from

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Durgaprasad Behera, Chinmay Sahoo, Biswabhusan Bihari, Abhishek Giri

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena, Krushna Barik, Sparsh Somani, Dinesh Srivastav, Chandramani Biswal, Ashutosh Das.

ODL vs OPA: Predicted playing XIs

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Deepak Behera, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, S Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

Odisha Panthers

Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

ODL vs OPA: Match details

Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 5th January, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

ODL vs OPA: Pitch report

The track at the Barabati Stadium is known to be batting friendly and batsmen can use that to their advantage to post high scores on the board. However, the dew factor will come into play since it’s an evening match and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half of the game.

ODL vs OPA Dream 11 Fantasy suggestions

ODL vs OPA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Lenka, Abhishek Yadav, Bikash Rout, Ankit Singh, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Sibhasish Sahoo, Basant Mohanty

Captain: Alok Chandra Sahoo Vice-Captain: Abhishek Yadav

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Lenka, Abhishek Yadav, Bikash Rout, Ankit Singh, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Rakesh Pattanaik, Deepak Behera, Pradeep Pradhan, Subham Nayak, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja

Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik Vice-Captain: Pradeep Pradhan