Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers - Dream11 Prediction - TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023

Odisha Lions will take on Odisha Panthers in Match 20 of the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 at the Driems Ground, Cuttack on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ODL vs OPA Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

These are two teams stuck in the middle of the points table. Odisha Lions are third with three wins and as many losses. They have lost their last two fixtures and they will be looking to bounce back strongly.

On the other hand, Odisha Panthers are one spot below Lions (fourth). They have identical wins and losses and that has come after they won their last two games.

ODL vs OPA, Match Details

The 20th match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 between Odisha Lions and Odisha Panthers will be played on June 21st 2023 at Driems Ground, Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ODL vs OPA

Date & Time: June 21st 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Driems Ground in Cuttack has been a good one to bat on. There has been something for the bowlers as well. The pacers have got some movement with the new ball and the spinners have found a bit of turn.

ODL vs OPA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Odisha Lions: L, L, W, W, L

Odisha Panthers: W, W, L, L, W

ODL vs OPA Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Odisha Lions Probable Playing XI: Ranjit Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Nishikant Rout, Amin Iqbal Khan, Biplab Samantray, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Krushna Barik, Pradipta Das, Pradeep Pradhan, Mushtaq Beg, Biswajit Mallick, Milan Samal

Odisha Panthers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Odisha Panthers Probable Playing XI: Aditya Rout, Maroju Prasanth, Sandeep Patnaik, Anil Parida, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (wk), Abhishek Yadav, Satyakam Bharadwaj, Dilip Panda, Badal Biswal, Tapas Das, Kishan Mohanty, Ankitkar Jaiswal

Today’s ODL vs OPA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aasirwad Swain (6 matches, 97 runs)

Aasirwad Swain has been in decent touch with the bat. The Lions stumper has mustered 97 runs at a strike-rate of 118.29.

Top Batter Pick

Ramachandra Behera (6 matches, 169 runs, 2 wickets)

Ramachandra Behera has been in excellent batting form. He has scored 169 runs while striking at 105.63 in this competition. He has two wickets to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Biplab Samantray (6 matches, 99 runs, 2 wickets)

Biplab Samantray can be effective with both bat and ball. He has made 99 runs at a strike-rate of 112.50. He has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Pradeep Pradhan (6 matches, 8 wickets)

Pradeep Pradhan has regularly been amongst the wickets. He has returned with eight scalps from six games and he has an economy of 6.87.

ODL vs OPA match captain and vice-captain choices

Mushtaq Beg (6 matches, 10 wickets)

Mushtaq Beg is in brilliant form with the ball. The Lions leg-spinner has taken 10 wickets from six innings at an economy rate of 6.10 in this tournament.

Abhishek Yadav (6 matches, 95 runs, 6 wickets)

Abhishek Yadav has made a significant all-round impact. He has scored 95 runs at a strike-rate of 128.38 and he has picked up six scalps while conceding runs at an economy of 4.71.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ODL vs OPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mushtaq Beg 10 wickets in 6 matches Abhishek Yadav 95 runs & 6 wickets in 6 matches Ramachandra Behera 169 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches Pradeep Pradhan 8 wickets in 6 matches Biplab Samantray 99 runs & 2 wickets in 6 matches

ODL vs OPA match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent players in their ranks and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Abhishek Yadav, Ramachandra Behera, Biplab Samantray, Mushtaq Beg, Pradeep Pradhan and Milan Samal will be the ones to watch out for.

ODL vs OPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers - TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Aasirwad Swain

Batters: Sandeep Patnaik, Abhishek Yadav (vc), Ramachandra Behera

All-rounders: Biplab Samantray, Mushtaq Beg (c)

Bowlers: Badal Biswal, Pradeep Pradhan, Milan Samal, Ankitkar Jaiswal

ODL vs OPA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers - TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Aasirwad Swain

Batters: Abhishek Yadav, Ramachandra Behera (c), Maroju Prasanth, Aditya Rout

All-rounders: Biplab Samantray, Mushtaq Beg

Bowlers: Badal Biswal, Tapas Das, Pradeep Pradhan (vc), Milan Samal

