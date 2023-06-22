Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas - Dream11 Prediction - TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023

Odisha Lions will take on Odisha Pumas in match number 23 of the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 at the Driems Ground, Cuttack on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ODL vs OPU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Odisha Lions have had an up and down season so far. They have won three and lost four so far. They have lost three games in a row and will be desperate to turn things around. On the other hand, Odisha Pumas are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have lost five and won two and they will be looking to turn the tide as well.

ODL vs OPU, Match Details

The 23rd match of the TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023 between Odisha Lions and Odisha Pumas will be played on June 22nd 2023 at Driems Ground, Cuttack. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ODL vs OPU

Date & Time: June 22nd 2023, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Driems Ground in Cuttack has been a good one to bat on. There has been something for the bowlers as well. The pacers have got some movement with the new ball and the spinners have found a bit of turn.

ODL vs OPU Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Odisha Lions: L, L, L, W, W

Odisha Pumas: L, L, W, L, L

ODL vs OPU Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

Odisha Lions Probable Playing XI: Ranjit Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Biplab Samantray, Nishikant Rout, Amin Iqbal Khan, Aasirwad Swain, Krushna Barik, Pradipta Das, Biswajit Mallick, Mushtaq Beg, Pradeep Pradhan

Odisha Pumas Team News

No major injury concerns.

Odisha Pumas Probable Playing XI: Swastik Samal, Pankaj Senapati, Saideep Mohapatra, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Bikram Samal, Rahul Choudhary, Rakesh Pattanaik, Niranjan Gouda, Jamala Mohapatra, Anshuman Bej, Sushil Barik

Today’s ODL vs OPU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Aasirwad Swain (7 matches, 104 runs)

Aasirwad Swain has batted nicely in this competition. He has scored 104 runs in seven outings and he has a strike-rate of 109.47. He has been good with the gloves as well.

Top Batter Pick

Rakesh Pattanaik (7 matches, 89 runs, 6 wickets)

Rakesh Pattanaik has made good all-round contributions in this league. He has mustered 89 runs at a strike-rate of 125.35. With the ball, he has picked up six scalps.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mushtaq Beg (7 matches, 10 wickets)

Mushtaq Beg is in consistent form with the ball. He has taken 10 scalps from seven games and he has an economy of 6.24 in this tournament.

Top Bowler Pick

Rahul Choudhary (7 matches, 11 wickets)

Rahul Choudhary is the joint-highest wicket-taker in this tournament. He has picked up 11 wickets in seven encounters and he has an economy rate of 7.27.

ODL vs OPU match captain and vice-captain choices

Swastik Samal (7 matches, 236 runs, 2 wickets)

Swastik Samal has the third-most runs in this T20 competition. He has aggregated 236 runs while striking at 131.84. He has got a couple of half-centuries. He has two scalps to his name.

Ramachandra Behera (7 matches, 181 runs, 2 wickets)

Ramachandra Behera has proved to be effective with both bat and ball. He has made 181 runs and he has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ODL vs OPU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Swastik Samal 237 runs & 2 wickets in 7 matches Mushtaq Beg 10 wickets in 7 matches Rahul Choudhary 11 wickets in 7 matches Rakesh Pattanaik 89 runs & 6 wickets in 7 matches Pradeep Pradhan 10 wickets in 7 matches

ODL vs OPU match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Biplab Samantray, Swastik Samal, Mushtaq Beg, Rakesh Pattanaik and Ramachandra Behera will be the ones to watch out for.

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas - TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Bikram Samal, Aasirwad Swain

Batters: Rakesh Pattanaik, Ramachandra Behera, Saideep Mohapatra

All-rounders: Biplab Samantray, Swastik Samal, Mushtaq Beg

Bowlers: Rahul Choudhary, Pradeep Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Odisha Lions vs Odisha Pumas - TCM Odisha Cricket League 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Aasirwad Swain

Batters: Debasish Ashok Samantray, Rakesh Pattanaik, Ramachandra Behera, Saideep Mohapatra

All-rounders: Swastik Samal, Mushtaq Beg, Ranjit Singh

Bowlers: Rahul Choudhary, Pradeep Pradhan, Sushil Barik

