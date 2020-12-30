ODL vs OPU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Cricket League Match – December 30th, 2020

Odisha Lions will take on Odisha Pumas in an Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 game.

Odisha Lions opened their Odisha Cricket League campaign with a loss. In their second match against Odisha Panthers, they were beaten by seven wickets. Batting first, they managed 129 runs in that game. However, their opponents got to the target in just 17.3 overs.

Meanwhile Odisha Pumas also suffered a loss in their first match of the Odisha Cricket League tournament. They suffered a heavy defeat by nine wickets.

Odisha Cricket League 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, S Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera, Abhishek Giri.

Odisha Pumas

Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad, Soubhagya Mohanty, Purnachandra Majhi, Illu Gochhayat, Pravin Tirkey, Debashis Mahakud.

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura, Sujit Skhetra Lenka, Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Odisha Pumas

Kameshwar Barik, Sandeep Patnaik, Abhinash Nayak, Aravinda Singh, Tukuna Sahoo, Pratik Das, Prayash Singh, Prasantha Rana, Jitendra Thapa, Dhiraj Singh, Badal Nishad.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Lions vs Odisha Panthers, Match 8

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Date and Time: 30th December, 2020, 7:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Barabati Stadium in the Odisha Cricket League is known to be batting friendly; batsmen can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. However, the dew factor will come into play since it’s an evening match, and the pitch does tend to support spinners in the second half.

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODL vs OPU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujit Lenka, Prasantha Rana, Sandeep Patnaik, Bikash Rout, Prayash K Singh, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pratik Das, Tukuna Sahoo, Sibhasish Sahoo, Badal Nishad, Nauttam Bhanja.

Captain: Prayash K Singh. Vice-Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujit Lenka, Prasantha Rana, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Sandeep Patnaik, Bikash Rout, Prayash K Singh, Rakesh Pattnaik, Pratik Das, Sibhasish Sahoo, Badal Nishad, Nauttam Bhanja.

Captain: Sandeep Patnaik. Vice-Captain: Sibhahsish Sahoo.