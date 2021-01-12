ODP-W vs ODB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match – Jan 13th, 2021

The Exhibition Match ahead of the Odisha Women's Cricket League will take place between Odisha Pink and Odisha Blue at the Barabati Stadium on Wednesday.

This match and the league provide great opportunities for the local girls to prove their talent as they seek a place in the state team. Their performances might also help them bag a berth in the national team.

Odisha Pink and Odisha Blue will see many new faces, including youngsters, who will make their T20 debut in this friendly match. Both sides look equally strong and this game will set the tone for the upcoming league.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Pink

Monalisa Rout, Rajeshwari Jena, Sarita Meher, Rani Tudu, Sangeeta Khadia, Anjali Singh, Purnima Ray, Madhusmita Behera, Barsarani Singh, Kuni Bhadra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Indrani Chhatria, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik and Rajashree Swain.

Odisha Blue

Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Sunita Murmu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Sasmita Mahalik, Kajal Jena, Silpa Swain, Laxmipriya Naik, Priyanka Sahoo, Sangita Parinda, Tarana Pradhan, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy, Luisa Das and Nibedita Nayak.

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Pink

Monalisa Rout, Sarita Meher, Rani Tudu, Sangeeta Khadia, Madhusmita Behera, Barsarani Singh, Anjali Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Indrani Chhatria, Rasanara Parwin and Sujata Mallik.

Odisha Blue

Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Sunita Murmu, Kajal Jena, Silpa Swain, Priyanka Sahoo, Laxmipriya Naik, Tarana Pradhan, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy and Nibedita Nayak.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Pink vs Odisha Blue, Exhibition Match

Date: 13th January 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The track at Barabati Stadium has seen several low-scoring games in recent times. We could be in for another low-scoring encounter on Wednesday when the two sides meet.

Bowlers have fared well on this track when compared to the batters. Thus, the batters should take time to settle before going for the big shots. Chasing hasn't been easy at this venue, which means the two captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

ODP-W vs ODB-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODP-W vs ODB-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Sunita Murmu, Sarita Meher, Silpa Swain, Priyanka Sahoo, Madhusmita Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Rasanara Parwin, Banalata Mallick, and D Janaki Reddy.

Captain: Madhusmita Behera Vice-Captain: Priyanka Sahoo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monalisa Raut, Madhuri Mehta, Rani Tudu, Sarita Meher, Silpa Swain, Priyanka Sahoo, Madhusmita Behera, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tarana Pradhan, Sujata Mallick, and D Janaki Reddy.

Captain: Madhuri Mehta Vice-Captain: Silpa Swain