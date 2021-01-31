ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Women’s T20 Match – February 1st, 2021

Odisha Purple Women will take on Odisha Green Women in the 21st match of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20.

Odisha Purple have won twice in their last five games. They hold a minor advantage in this contest as Odisha Green have been victorious only once in their last five matches.

Odisha Green were beaten by Odisha Purple the last time these two sides clashed. Batting first, Odisha Purple posted a total of 154 for the loss of no wickets. Odisha Green could make only 109 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Purple

Sarita Mehera, Madhusmita Behera (c), Rani Tudu, Subhra N Swain, Monalisa Rout (wk), D Janaki Reddy, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Joice Nayak, Roshni Bagarty, Banalata Mallick, Subhasmita Acharya, Priyankavee Maduli, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun.

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Purple

Sarita Mehera, Madhusmita Behera (c), Rani Tudu, Subhra N Swain, Monalisa Rout (wk), D Janaki Reddy, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Joice Nayak, Roshni Bagarty, Banalata Mallick, Subhasmita Acharya

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty (wk & c), Sumitra Sahoo, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Sushree Anita Singh, Sarojini Giri, Rasnara Parwin, Nidhi Singh, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple Women vs Odisha Green Women, Match 21

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Date and Time: 1st February 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The KIIT Stadium has a balanced track and a score of 120-130 should be treated as par here. The pitch gets slower during the second innings and the bowlers are expected to come more into play.

ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumitra Sahoo, Sarita Mehera, Sarojini Giri, Alipsa Biswal, Rasnara Parwin, Madhusmita Behera, D Janaki Reddy, Rameswari Naik, G M Alakananda, Banalata Mallick, Sushree Anita Singh

Captain: Madhusmita Behera, Vice-Captain: Rasnara Parwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Sarita Mehera, Sarojini Giri, Alipsa Biswal, Rasnara Parwin, Madhusmita Behera, Rameswari Naik, G M Alakananda, Banalata Mallick, Sushree Anita Singh, Aparna Rani Sahoo

Captain: Sarita Mehera, Vice-Captain: Alipsa Biswal