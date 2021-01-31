ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Women’s T20 Match – February 1st, 2021

Odisha Purple Women will take on Odisha Green Women in the 21st match of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20.
Odisha Purple have won twice in their last five games. They hold a minor advantage in this contest as Odisha Green have been victorious only once in their last five matches.
Odisha Green were beaten by Odisha Purple the last time these two sides clashed. Batting first, Odisha Purple posted a total of 154 for the loss of no wickets. Odisha Green could make only 109 runs.
Squads to choose from:
Odisha Purple
Sarita Mehera, Madhusmita Behera (c), Rani Tudu, Subhra N Swain, Monalisa Rout (wk), D Janaki Reddy, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Joice Nayak, Roshni Bagarty, Banalata Mallick, Subhasmita Acharya, Priyankavee Maduli, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun.
Odisha Green
Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo.
Predicted Playing XI
Odisha Purple
Sarita Mehera, Madhusmita Behera (c), Rani Tudu, Subhra N Swain, Monalisa Rout (wk), D Janaki Reddy, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Joice Nayak, Roshni Bagarty, Banalata Mallick, Subhasmita Acharya
Odisha Green
Pragyan Mohanty (wk & c), Sumitra Sahoo, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Sushree Anita Singh, Sarojini Giri, Rasnara Parwin, Nidhi Singh, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparna Rani Sahoo.
Match Details
Match: Odisha Purple Women vs Odisha Green Women, Match 21
Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Date and Time: 1st February 2021, 9:00 AM IST
Pitch Report
The KIIT Stadium has a balanced track and a score of 120-130 should be treated as par here. The pitch gets slower during the second innings and the bowlers are expected to come more into play.
ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sumitra Sahoo, Sarita Mehera, Sarojini Giri, Alipsa Biswal, Rasnara Parwin, Madhusmita Behera, D Janaki Reddy, Rameswari Naik, G M Alakananda, Banalata Mallick, Sushree Anita Singh
Captain: Madhusmita Behera, Vice-Captain: Rasnara Parwin
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Sarita Mehera, Sarojini Giri, Alipsa Biswal, Rasnara Parwin, Madhusmita Behera, Rameswari Naik, G M Alakananda, Banalata Mallick, Sushree Anita Singh, Aparna Rani Sahoo
Captain: Sarita Mehera, Vice-Captain: Alipsa BiswalPublished 31 Jan 2021, 20:30 IST