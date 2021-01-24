ODP-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match 6 – Jan 24, 2021

It is day three in this Odisha Women's T20 and in match number six of this tournament, Odisha Purple take on Odisha Green.

Odisha Purple have played just one game so far while Odisha Green have featured in a couple of them already.

Odisha Purple were dominant in their first game. They batted first and posted 122 which is still the highest score of this season so far. With the ball, they shot Odisha Red out for a mere 65 as all the bowlers chipped in nicely.

Thus, they will be looking to build on this win and take some momentum forward in the tournament.

On the other hand, Odisha Green have had a mixed start. They lost to Odisha Violet heavily as they fell five runs short of the revised Duckworth-Lewis target.

However, they did get over the line in their last game against Odisha Yellow as they hunted down 111 in the final over.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Purple: Prathana Pratisruti, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera (c), Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Priyankavee Muduli, Leona Priyadarshini, D Janaki Reddy, Joyce Nayak.

Odisha Green: Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mohato, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Sarojini Giri, Sumitra Sahoo.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Purple: Sarita Mehera, Madhusmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, D Janaki Reddy, Monalisa Rout (wk), Roshni Bagarty, Leona Priyadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Banalata Mallick

Odisha Green: Alipsa Biswal, Sumitra Sahoo, Sarojini Giri, Pragyan Mohanty (wk), Rasnara Parwin, BLS Baisnavi, Nidhi Singh, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Bhabani dhada

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green

Date: January 24th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

The track at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar is not the flattest and run-scoring has been hard work.

In the completed games so far, only one team has gone past 120 batting first.

The bowlers have had the upper hand and thus, a score of about 120-125 could turn out to be match-winning.

Odisha Women’s T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODP-W vs ODG-W)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Green - Odisha Women's T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Sarita Mehera, Alipsa Biswal, Sarojini Giri, Madhusmita Behera, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Rasnara Parwin, D Janaki Reddy, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad

Captain: Rasnara Parwin Vice-captain: Sarita Mehera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Sushree Anita Singh, Madhusmita Behera, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad

Captain: Madhusmita Behera Vice-captain: D Janaki Reddy