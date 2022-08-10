ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 20

Odisha Purple (ODP-W) will take on Odisha Red (ODR-W) in match 20 of the Odisha Women's T20 on Wednesday (August 10) at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack.

Odisha Purple are among the weakest teams in this year's Odisha Women's T20. They have lost all of their last seven matches and are currently placed in the last position.

Odisha Red, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in this year's Odisha Women's T20 tournament. They have lost only one of their last seven games.

Odisha Purple will try their best to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Odisha Red are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

ODP-W vs ODR-W Probable Playing XI

ODP-W Playing XI

Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Poonam Nayak, Madhusmita Beherdalai, Sarojini Giri, Padmabati Singh, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ankita Giri, Rajashree Swain, Rameswari Nayak, Kuni Bhadra, Smuti Mahanta.

ODR-W Playing XI

Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Roshni Bagarty, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Puja Kumari-Yadav, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.

Match Details

ODP-W vs ODR-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 20

Date and Time: August 10, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is a level surface. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first. The pacers might come in handy with the new ball. The spinners will come in handy in the middle overs.

It's an excellent pitch for batters overall. Cricket fans can anticipate a nail-biting and high-scoring game today.

ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Mohanty, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Raut is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

M Mehta and A Singh are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. P Rani is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

L Naik and S Niranjana are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Nayak is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Priyadarsini and K Bhadra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Dhritya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 prediction team

N Nayak (ODR-W)

S Niranjana (ODP-W)

L Naik (ODR-W)

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red - Important stats for Dream11 team

L Naik - 14 runs and five wickets

S Priyadarsini - Two runs and three wickets

S Niranjana - 70 runs and four wickets

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Mohanty, A Singh, P Rani, M Mehta, S Niranjana, L Naik, R Swain, N Nayak, S Priyadarsini, K Dhritya, K Bhadra

Captain: S Niranjana Vice Captain: M Mehta

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Mohanty, A Singh, P Rani, M Mehta, P Nayak, S Niranjana, L Naik, N Nayak, S Priyadarsini, K Dhritya, K Bhadra

Captain: S Niranjana Vice Captain: L Naik

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das