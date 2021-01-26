ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match 12 – Jan 27, 2021

In the 12th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2021, Odisha Purple will be go up against Odisha Red at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Both teams have played four games each so far. While Odisha Purple have been in top form, Odisha Red have been inconsistent.

Odisha Purple are sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. They have been dominant in every game that they have played. In fact in their last game, they defended 98 with relative ease, winning by 23 runs.

Thus, be it with the bat or ball, Odisha Purple have delivered consistently and are the team to beat this season.

On the other hand, Odisha Red haven't had the greatest of starts, losing two games on the trot to begin the tournament. However, they have bounced back well.

Odisha Red beat Odisha Yellow by eight wickets and 14 balls to spare, before beating Odisha Green by seven wickets. They will be hoping to carry this momentum and will want to become the first team to beat Odisha Purple in this competition.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Purple: Prathana Pratisruti, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera (c), Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Priyankavee Muduli, Leona Priyadarshini, D Janaki Reddy, Joyce Nayak.

Odisha Red: Akankshya Baral, Preeti Priyadarsini, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Mehta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Swarnalata Nayak

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Purple: Sarita Mehera (c), Rani Tudu, Monalisa Raut (wk), Subhra N Swain, D Janaki Reddy, G M Alakananda, Roshni Bagarty, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priyadarshani, Subhasmita Acharya, Puja Rani Das

Odisha Red: Madhuri Mehta (c), Kajal Jena, Tanmayee Behera, Silpa Swain (wk), Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Preeti Priyadarsini, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Swarnalata Nayak

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red

Date: January 27, 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

The track at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar has been more in favor of the bowlers. They are the ones who have had the upper hand in this tournament, with the par score batting first being around 110. Thus, more of the same can be expected from this game as well.

Odisha Women’s T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODP-W vs ODR-W)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red - Odisha Women's T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monalisa Raut, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Kajal Jena, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Rajashree Swain, Tanmayee Behera, D Janaki Reddy, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence

Captain: D Janaki Reddy Vice-captain: Tanmayee Behera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Silpa Swain, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Madhuri Mehta, Subhra N Swain, Rajashree Swain, Tanmayee Behera, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Preeti Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak

Captain: Sarita Mehera Vice-captain: Rajashree Swain