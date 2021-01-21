ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match – Jan 22nd, 2021

The opening game of the inaugural edition of the Odisha Women's Cricket League will see Odisha Purple squaring off against Odisha Red at the KIIT Stadium.

It is believed that the league will serve as a selection tournament for the players ahead of the BCCI domestic season which will start from mid-Februray. This league will play a major role in shaping the future of the players, which is why they will look to give their best shot.

Both sides are equally strong on paper, which makes it an exciting game to watch.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Purple

Priyankavee Muduli, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Meher, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Joyce Nayak, Monalisa Raut, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Leona Priyadarshini, Madhusmita Behera, Prathana Pratisruti, Subhra Niranjana Swain.

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Akankshya Baral, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Purple

Monalisa Raut, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Roshni Bagarty, Madhusmita Behera, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda.

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda, Malati Murmu.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple Women vs Odisha Red Women, Match 1

Date: 22nd January 2021 at 3:00 PM

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

The stadium is lesser known and we are yet to see what is in store for the players at this venue. Batters will have an upper hand as the shorter boundaries as expected to play in their favor. A bright and sunny day is on the cards in Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODP-W vs ODR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Silpa Swain, Kajal Jena, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Preeti Priyadarshini, Rajashree Swain, Madhusmita Behera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda

Captain: Kajal Jena Vice-Captain: Madhusmita Behera

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monalisa Rout, Kajal Jena, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Preeti Priyadarshini, Subhra Swain, Madhusmita Behera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Subhasmita Acharya

Captain: Sarita Mehera Vice-Captain: Subhra Swain