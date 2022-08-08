ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 16

Odisha Purple will take on Odisha Violet (ODP-W vs ODV-W) in Match 16 of the Odisha Women's T20 on Monday, August 8. The DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack will host this contest.

Odisha Purple are among the weakest teams in this year's Odisha Women's T20. They have lost all of their last five matches and are currently placed last in the table.

Odisha Violet, on the other hand, are among the strongest teams in this year's Odisha Women's T20 tournament. They have won three of their five matches, with one ending in a draw.

Odisha Purple will try their best to win the match and get their campaign back on track, but Odisha Violet is a relatively better team. Violet will be expected to win this encounter.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Probable Playing XI

ODP-W Playing XI

Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Poonam Nayak, Madhusmita Beherdalai, Sarojini Giri, Padmabati Singh, Subra Niranjana Swain, Ankita Giri, Rajashree Swain, Rameswari Nayak, Kuni Bhadra, Smuti Mahanta.

ODV-W Playing XI

Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Silpa Swain, Alipsa Biswal, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini (c), Tanvi Ranjana, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Chilika Pradhan, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence, Aparna Rani Sahoo

Match Details

Match: ODP-W vs ODV-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 16.

Date and Time: 8th August 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is an even surface. The pacers may get some purchase early in the innings, while the spinners will come into play in the middle overs. It's an excellent pitch for batters overall, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Cricket fans can anticipate a high-scoring game today.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Mohanty, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 side for this match. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points with her work behind the stumps.

S Rout is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

P Nayak and A Biswal are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. R Tudu is another good option for you to consider. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Dibyadarshini and S Niranjana are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Ekka is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are S Lorence and K Bhadra. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and will likely bowl in the death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

S Anita is another good option as well.

Top players to pick in ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction team

S Dibyadarshini (ODV-W).

S Niranjana (ODP-W).

R Ekka (ODV-W).

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet - Important stats for Dream11 team

S Dibyadarshini: 103 runs and seven wickets.

S Lorence: Five wickets.

S Niranjana: 70 runs and four wickets.

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20)

ODP-W vs ODV-W Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: P Mohanty, P Nayak, A Biswal, R Tudu, S Niranjana, S Dibyadarshini, R Swain, R Ekka, S Anita, S Lorence, K Bhadra.

Captain: S Dibyadarshini | Vice Captain: S Niranjana.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: P Mohanty, P Nayak, S Swain, R Tudu, S Niranjana, S Dibyadarshini, A Giri, R Ekka, S Anita, S Lorence, K Bhadra.

Captain: S Dibyadarshini | Vice Captain: S Lorence.

