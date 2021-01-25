ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's Match - January 25th, 2021

Odisha Purple will take on Odisha Violet in Match 8 of the Odisha Women's Cricket League, 2021 at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Odisha Purple come into this clash undefeated in both their games. In their first match, Odisha Purple won the toss and elected to bat, putting up a total of 122/4 on the board. They then bowled out Odisha Red for 65, winning the game by 57 runs.

In the second game, Odisha Green were bowled out for 71, and Odisha Purple chased it down with nine wickets in hand.

Odisha Violet too won their first two games but went down to Odisha Yellow in their last match. The former scored only 107/2 in their designated 20 overs. Odisha Yellow easily defeated them by six wickets.

Both teams will want to win this upcoming fixture to strengthen their position on the table and make it to the next stage of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Purple

Prathana Pratisruti, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera (c), Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Priyankavee Muduli, Leona Priyadarshini, D Janaki Reddy, Joyce Nayak.

Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kavya Das, Rashmita Chinara and Aditi Singhdeo.

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Purple

Sarita Mehera, Madhusmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, D Janaki Reddy, Monalisa Rout, Roshni Bagarty, Leona Priyadarshani, Puja Rani Das, Banalata Mallick

Odisha Violet

Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Kuni Bhandra, Aditi Singhdeo, Kalpana Nayak, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Girl, Suryasnat Swain, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet, Match 8

Date: 25th January 2021 at 7:00 PM

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

The wicket at Bhubaneswar seems ideal for a T20 encounter. With the shorter dimensions of the ground also coming into play, both teams will aim for a score of at least 125, which is par at this venue.

Odisha Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Aditi Singhdeo, Sweet Beura,Madhusmita Beher,Subhra N Swain, Sarita Mehera, G M Alakananda, Tarana Pradhan, D Janaki Reddy, Srutirekha Mohanta

Captain: Anjali Singh Vice-Captain: Madhusmita Behera

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Rasmita Chinara, Rani Tudu, Anjali Singh, Aditi Singhdeo, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Sarita Mehera, G M Alakananda, Tarana Pradhan, D Janaki Reddy, Srutirekha Mohanta

Captain: Tarana Pradhan Vice-Captain: Sweet Beura