ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Women’s T20 Match – Jan 30, 2021

The 18th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 will feature Odisha Purple taking on Odisha Violet at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. Both teams come into this Odisha Women's T20 match high on confidence after winning their last games in the tournament.

Odisha Purple won their last Odisha Women's T20 match by 45 runs against Odisha Green. They are having a tremendous campaign so far, having won five of their six matches to sit comfortably at the top of the points table.

Odisha Violet, on the other hand, defeated Odisha Yellow by eight wickets in their last Odisha Women's T20 match. They are second in the points table with four wins from seven matches.

Odisha Women's T20: Squads to choose from

Odisha Purple

Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera (C), Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, D Janaki Reddy, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Banalata Mallick, Priyankavee Muduli, Leona Priyadarshini, Joyce Nayak, Prathana Pratisruti and Puja Rani Das.

Odisha Violet

Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Lopa Pattnaik, Kavya Das, Suryasnat Swain, Radhika Sharma, Srutirekha Mohanta and Susmita Dhanwar.

Predicted Playing 11s

Odisha Purple

Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera (C), Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, D Janaki Reddy, Sakina Khatun, Puja Rani Das, Banalata Mallick.

Odisha Violet

Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Lopa Pattnaik, Kavya Das.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Violet, Match 18.

Date: 30th January 2021, 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneshwar is a sporting track, which is good for batting in the first half. But the batters have struggled to score as the game progresses. The captain winning the toss could look to bat first at this venue.

ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODP-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Tarana Pradhan, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das.

Captain: Anjali Singh. Vice-Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sarita Mehera, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Madhusmita Behera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakananda, Tarana Pradhan, Srutirekha Mohanta, D Janaki Reddy.

Captain: Madhusmita Behera. Vice-Captain: Kalpana Nayak.