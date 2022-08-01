ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022, Match 2

Odisha Purple (ODP) will take on Odisha Yellow (ODY) in the second match of the Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022 at Driems Ground in Cuttack on Monday, August 1.

Both teams will begin their Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022 journey today. While Odisha Purple ended last season with two consecutive wins, Odisha Yellow had a terrible ending, losing four games in a row.

ODP-W vs ODY-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ODP-W XI

Pragyan Mohanty (c & wk), Poonam Nayak, Suchismita Panda, Swarnalata Nayak, Sarojini Giri, Subra Niranjana, Ankita Giri, Rameswari Naik, Sabita Kachim, Kuni Bhadra.

ODY-W XI

Sumitra Sahoo (wk), Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Jyoti Kumari, Suchitra Roy, Priyanka Priyadarshini (c), Sonali Hembram, Barsarani Singh, Banalata Mallick, Shantilata Prusty, Indrani Chatria.

Match Details

ODP-W vs ODY-W, Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 1st August, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Driems Ground, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch generally favors the bowlers as the batters will have to be wary about their shot selection. The team winning the toss would probably want to chase at the venue.

Today’s ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Mohanty scored 137 runs from eight matches at an average of close to 20 last season.

Batter

S Meher finished last season as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 362 runs at a fantastic average of 51.71.

All-rounders

P Priyadarshini is a brilliant all-rounder who scored 100 runs and took five wickets last season. She could be a great captaincy choice for your ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 fantasy team.

S Hembram scalped nine wickets at a wonderful economy rate of 5.66 last season.

Bowler

B Mallick finished with six wickets to her name last season. She will be eager to better her tally this time around.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction team

P Priyadarshini (ODY-W)

S Meher (ODY-W)

S Hembram (ODY-W)

R Naik (ODP-W)

B Mallick (ODY-W)

Important stats for ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 prediction team

P Priyadarshini: 100 runs and 5 wickets

S Meher: 362 runs

S Hembram: 9 wickets

B Mallick: 7 wickets

R Naik: 6 wickets

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022)

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Mohanty, K Jena, P Nayak, S Meher, P Priyadarshini, S Hembram, S Niranjana-Swain, B Mallick, I Chatria, R Naik, S Kachim.

Captain: P Priyadarshini. Vice-captain: S Meher.

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Odisha Women’s T20 League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Mohanty, M Behera, K Jena, P Nayak, S Meher, P Priyadarshini, S Hembram, S Niranjana-Swain, B Mallick, R Naik, S Kachim.

Captain: S Hembram. Vice-captain: B Mallick.

