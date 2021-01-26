ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match 10 – Jan 26, 2021

In match number 10 of this Odisha Women’s T20, Odisha Purple take on Odisha Yellow.

The KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar will be the venue for this fixture. This will be the fourth game of the tournament for both teams.

Odisha Purple have been in total command in this tournament. They have played three games and have won all three.

Barring their last game in which they chased 113 in the final over, the prior two wins were by huge margins. They have dominated most part of this tournament and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Odisha Yellow have lost two and won one so far. They lost to Odisha Green and Odisha Red while they recorded their sole victory against Odisha Violet.

The bowling has been very good while the batting has blown hot and cold. Thus, Odisha Yellow will be looking for some consistency going forward.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Purple: Prathana Pratisruti, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera, Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Priyankavee Muduli, Leona Priyadarshini, D Janaki Reddy, Joyce Nayak.

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Abhilipsa Pradhan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Purple: Sarita Mehera, Rani Tudu, Monalisa Raut (wk), Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Puja Rani Das, D Janaki Reddy, Roshni Bagarty, Prathana Pratisruti, Banalata Mallick, Leona Priyadarshani

Odisha Yellow: Sasmita Mahalik, Pooja Kumari, Kusum Tiria (wk), Sangita Khadia, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Barsarani Singh, Laxmipriya Naik, Sujata Mallick, Sriya Chakra, Rajeswaari Jena, Ananya Mishra

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Yellow

Date: January 24th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar has been a decent one to bat on. However, it is the bowlers who have been dictating terms.

Only once has a score in excess of 120 been scored batting first in the first eight games of the tournament. Thus, the par score is around 110-115 but 125 could turn out to be a winning score.

Odisha Women’s T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (ODP-W vs ODY-W)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Purple vs Odisha Yellow - Odisha Women's T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monalisa Raut, Sarita Mehera, Sangita Khadia, Sasmita Mahalik, Laxmipriya Naik, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Banalata Mallick, D Janaki Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sujata Mallick

Captain: D Janaki Reddy Vice-captain: Sangita Khadia

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kusum Tiria, Rani Tudu, Sangita Khadia, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, D Janaki Reddy, Puja Rani Das, Priyanka Priyadarsini, Sujata Mallick

Captain: Subhra N Swain Vice-captain: Sasmita Mahalik