ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match – Jan 31st, 2021

Match 20 of the Odisha Women’s Cricket League sees table-toppers Odisha Purple go head-to-head against Odisha Yellow at the KIIT Stadium. Both the teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the tournament, as Odisha Yellow find themselves languishing at the bottom on the points table.

Barring one loss against Odisha Red, Odisha Purple have defeated every opposition in the tournament. They have performed well as a unit, with Sarita Mehera scoring runs in bulk. In their previous game against Odisha Green, Mehera’s quickfire 79 helped the team post 154 on the board. The total proved to be a competitive one as they won the game with ease.

The bowling has remained a cause of concern for Odisha Yellow throughout the tournament. In the last two games, they have picked up only two wickets. Their bowling came under a lot of scrutiny as Odisha Red chased down the target without losing a wicket.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Purple

Prathana Pratisruti, Roshni Bagarty, Sarita Mehera (c), Gangadhar Manjulata Alakana, Madhusmita Behera, Rani Tudu, Subhra Niranjana Swain, Monalisa Rout, Puja Rani Das, Sakina Khatun, Subhasmita Acharya, Priyankavee Muduli, Leona Priyadarshini, D Janaki Reddy and Joyce Nayak.

Odisha Yellow

Rajeswari Jena, Kusum Tiria (wk), Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Sriya Chakra, Sujata Mallick, Pooja Kumari, Priyanka Priyadarsini (c), Sipra Sarmila Sasmal, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty and Abhilipsa Pradhan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Purple

Sarita Mehera (c), Rani Tudu, Monalisa Raut (wk), Subhra N Swain, D Janaki Reddy, G M Alakananda, Roshni Bagarty, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priyadarshani, Subhasmita Acharya and Puja Rani Das.

Odisha Yellow

Rajeswari Jena (wk), Kusum Tiria, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Sangita Khadia, Ananya Mishra, Shantilata Prusty, Sujata Mallick, Pranjal Singh and Priyanka Priyadarsini (c).

Match Details

Match: Odisha Purple vs Odisha Yellow

Date: January 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

The KIIT Stadium has remained competitive and has supported both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, the side batting first have had a slight advantage over their counterparts, as the track slows down as the game progresses.

Odisha Women’s T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODP-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monalisa Rout, Kusum Tiria, Sarita Mehera, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Madhusmita Behera, Subhra N Swain, D Janaki Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sriya Chakra.

Captain: Sarita Mehera Vice-captain: D Janaki Reddy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monalisa Rout, Kusum Tiria, Sarita Mehera, Laxmipriya Naik, Sangita Khadia, Barsarani Singh, Madhusmita Behera, GM Alakananda, D Janaki Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Sujata Mallick

Captain: Madhusmita Behera Vice-captain: Laxmipriya Naik