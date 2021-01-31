ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s MGM Odisha Women’s T20 Match – January 31st, 2021

Odisha Red Women will take on Odisha Green Women in the 19th match of the MGM Odisha Women’s T20.

With 20 points to their name, Odisha Red are second in the table. They won against Odisha Yellow quite comfortably by a margin of 10 wickets in their last game.

Odisha Green, meanwhile, have just won twice in the competition, having played 7 matches. They are in poor form and were defeated by Odisha Red Women the last time these sides collided.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Padmini Barik.

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Predicted Playing 11s

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda.

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty (wk & c), Sumitra Sahoo, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Sushree Anita Singh, Sarojini Giri, Rasnara Parwin, Nidhi Singh, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Red Women vs Odisha Green Women, Match 19

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Date and Time: 31st January, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The KIIT Stadium has a balanced track and a score of 120-130 should be treated as par here. The pitch gets slower during the second innings and the bowlers are expected to come into play.

ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sushree Anita Singh, Rasnara Parwin, Tanmayee Behera, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Rameswari Naik, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini

Captain: Madhuri Mehta, Vice-Captain: Rasnara Parwin

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sushree Anita Singh, Alipsa Biswal, Rasnara Parwin, Tanmayee Behera, Rajashree Swain, Rani Kumar Prasad, Rameswari Naik, Swarnalata Nayak

Captain: Tanmayee Behera, Vice-Captain: Kajal Jena