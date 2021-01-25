ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Women’s T20 Match – January 26th, 2021

Odisha Red Women will take on Odisha Green Women in the 9th match of the Odisha Women’s T20 on Tuesday.

Odisha Red have played two games, ending up on the losing side both times. They were beaten by Odisha Violet and Odisha Purple in consecutive games. The batting has let them down so far.

Odisha Green, meanwhile, began their campaign with a loss to Odisha Purple. They bounced back strongly in the next game, winning against Odisha Yellow. However, they couldn’t sustain that winning momentum and were defeated by Odisha Violet Women in their most recent match.

Squads to choose from:

Odisha Red

Akankshya Baral, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Meheta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Preeti Priyadarsini, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Swarnalata Nayak

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri, Sabita Kachim, Nishta Dutta, Lipika Mohato, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Red

Akankshya Baral, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Madhuri Meheta (c), Silpa Swain, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Preeti Priyadarsini, Tanmayee Behera

Odisha Green

Pragyan Mohanty, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani Dhada, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sushree Anita Singh, Nidhi Singh, Sumitra Sahoo, Sorojini Giri.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Red Women vs Odisha Green Women, Match 9

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Date and Time: 26th January 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The KIIT Stadium has a balanced track and a score of 120-130 should be treated as par here. The pitch gets slower during the second innings and the bowlers are expected to get some wickets then.

ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODR-W vs ODG-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Sushree Anita Singh, Alipsa Biswal, Rasnara Parwin, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Preeti Priyadarsini, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad

Captain: Rasnara Parwin, Vice-Captain: Rajashree Swain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan Mohanty, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sushree Anita Singh, Rasnara Parwin, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Preeti Priyadarsini, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, SB Lorence

Captain: Madhuri Mehta, Vice-Captain: Preeti Priyadarsini