ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022 Final

Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) will take on Odisha Violet Women (ODV-W) in the final of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, on Thursday, August 11.

Odisha Violet Women and Odisha Red Women finished in the top two positions in the standings, respectively. In fact, both teams returned with three wins and a loss each from their eight fixtures. While Odisha Red Women started their campaign with a loss before winning three on the bounce, Odisha Violet Women won their first three games before losing one. The last four matches for both teams have been washed out.

ODR-W vs ODV-W Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Red: Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Roshni Bagarty, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Puja Kumari-Yadav, Tarana Pradhan, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya.

Odisha Violet: Suvalaxmi Rout (wk), Silpa Swain, Alipsa Biswal, Rani Tudu, Sushree Dibyadarshini (c), Ananya Mishra, Reenalaxmi Ekka, Sriya Chakra, Sushree Anita Singh, SB Lorence, Aparna Rani Sahoo.

Match Details

ODR-W vs ODV-W, Final, Odisha Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: August 11th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The pitch at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack, generally favors the batters. But both pacers and spinners are expected to find some help off the surface, making for an even contest between the bat and ball.

Today’s ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Suvalaxmi Rout is safe behind the stumps and can come in handy with the bat as well.

Batter

Madhuri Mehta is the third-highest run-getter in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 with 114 runs in four innings.

All-rounder

Sushree Dibyadarshini has amassed 103 runs and picked up seven wickets at an economy of 3.78 in the competition.

Bowler

SB Lorence has been in good form with the ball, taking five wickets at an economy rate of 3.70.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sushree Dibyadarshini (ODV-W): 404 points

Madhuri Mehta (ODR-W): 190 points

Laxmipriya Naik (ODR-W): 189 points

SB Lorence (ODV-W): 173 points

Sreya Priyadarsini (ODR-W): 141 points

Important stats for ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sushree Dibyadarshini: 103 runs & 6 wickets

SB Lorence: 5 wickets

Madhuri Mehta: 114 runs

Laxmipriya Naik: 5 wickets

Nibedita Nayak: 5 wickets

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet - Odisha Women’s T20 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suvalaxmi Rout, Madhuri Mehta, Rani Tudu, Anjali Singh, Alipsa Biswal, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, SB Lorence, Sushree Anita Singh, Sreya Priyadarsini.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Laxmipriya Naik.

Dream11 Team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet - Odisha Women’s T20 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monalisa Raut, Suvalaxmi Rout, Madhuri Mehta, Rani Tudu, Puja Rani Das, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, SB Lorence, Sushree Anita Singh, Sreya Priyadarsini.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini. Vice-captain: Madhuri Mehta.

