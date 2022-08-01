ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women's T20, Match 1

Odisha Red (ODR-W) will take on Odisha Violet (ODV-W) in the first match of the Odisha Women's T20 on Monday (August 1) at the DRIEMS Ground in Tangi, Cuttack.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the Odisha Women's T20. Odisha Red performed exceptionally well in last year's tournament. They won seven of their last nine games. Odisha Violet, on the other hand, have only won five of their last nine games.

Both teams will try their best to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Odisha Red are a relatively better team. Odisha Red are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

ODR-W vs ODV-W Probable Playing XI

ODR-W Playing XI

Monalisa Raut (wk), Madhuri Mehta, Roshni Bagarty, Anjali Singh, BLS Baisnavi, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Jayashree Mukhi, Jhuli Behera, Sreya Priyadarsini, Kallansi Dhritya

ODV-W Playing XI

Tanvi Ranjana (wk), Silpa Swain, Rani Tudu, Priyankavee Muduli, Alipsa Biswal, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Reenalaxmi Ekka, SB Lorence, Prathana Pratisruti, Rani Kumar Prasad, Aparna Rani Sahoo

Match Details

ODR-W vs ODV-W, Odisha Women's T20, Match 1

Date and Time: August 01, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The Driems Ground pitch in Tangi, Cuttack, is a level surface. The team winning the toss are likely to bat first on this wicket. On this pitch, the pacers might get some assistance with the ball. The spinners will surely prevail in the middle overs.

However, the batters are expected to dominate the proceedings once they get set on this pitch. Hence, fans can anticipate a high-scoring game.

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Raut, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

M Mehta and S Swain are the two best batsmen to select for the Dream11 team. R Bagarty is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

S Dibyadarshini and N Nayak are the best all-rounders to have in the Dream11 team. They will bat in the top order and will also complete their quota of overs. L Naik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Anita and T Pradhan. Both of them have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Ekka is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 prediction team

S Dibyadarshini (ODV-W)

N Nayak (ODR-W)

M Mehta (ODR-W)

Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet Dream11 Prediction Today (Odisha Women's T20)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: M Raut, M Mehta, S Swain, R Bagarty, S Dibyadarshini, N Nayak, L Naik, A Mishra, R Ekka, T Pradhan, S Anita

Captain: A Mishra Vice Captain: N Nayak

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: M Raut, M Mehta, S Swain, R Bagarty, S Dibyadarshini, N Nayak, A Mishra, R Ekka, T Pradhan, S Anita, A Pradhan

Captain: M Mehta Vice Captain: N Nayak

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far