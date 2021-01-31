ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match – February 1st, 2021

The summit clash of the Odisha Women's Cricket League will see Odisha Red square off against Odisha Violet at the KIIT Stadium on Monday.

Odisha Red finished atop the points table with 24 points, having won six games and lost the remaining two. On the other hand, Odisha Violet made it to the final due to a better net run rate than Odisha Purple, with both sides ending up on 20 points.

Odisha Red and Odisha Violet met each other twice in the league phase. During their first meeting, Odisha Violet were bowled out for 96 runs but still won the game by 34 runs, as they held their opponents to just 62 runs from 20 overs.

The second meeting between them saw Odisha Red chase down 105 runs in 15 overs without losing a wicket.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of a victory against their respective opponents. It'll be interesting to see which team lifts the trophy in the inaugural edition of the league.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Padmini Barik.

Odisha Violet

Advertisement

Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Lopa Pattnaik, Kavya Das, Suryasnat Swain, Radhika Sharma, Srutirekha Mohanta and Susmita Dhanwar.

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Akanshya Baral (wk), Madhuri Mehta (c), Kajal Jena, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, Preeti Priyadarsini, SB Lorence, Suchismita Panda.

Odisha Violet

Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh (C), Sweet Beura, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Tarana Pradhan, Ankita Giri, Lopa Pattnaik, Kavya Das.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet, Final

Date and Time: February 1, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneshwar

Pitch Report

The KIIT Stadium track is known for low-scoring encounters and has favored the bowlers in recent times. Batters will struggle to score runs in bulk with anything around 120-130 a par total at this venue.

Odisha Women's T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rasmita Chinara, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Anjali Singh, Sonali Hembram, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Tarana Pradhan, Swarnalata Nayak, SB Lorence, and Rajashree Swain.

Captain: Anjali Singh Vice-Captain: Madhuri Mehta

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Anjali Singh, Sonali Hembram, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Tarana Pradhan, Preeti Priyadarshni SB Lorence, and Kuni Bhandara.

Captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini Vice-Captain: Sonali Hembram