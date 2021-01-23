ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Odisha Women's T20 Match – Jan 23rd, 2021

Match 3 of the Odisha Women's Cricket League will see Odisha Red locking horns with Odisha Violet at the KIIT Stadium, on Saturday. Odisha Violet trounced Odisha Green in their first match whereas Odisha Red were battered by Odisha Purple.

Odisha Red were bowled out for a mere 65 while chasing 123. The team failed to put up a strong performance against the evenly matched side.

In a rain-curtailed game, Odisha Violet posted an average total of 119 on the board. The bowlers were also up to the mark, which saw them win the match by five runs.

All eyes will be on Rasmita Chinara and Kalpana Nayak, two stars who played key roles in Odisha Violet's season opener win.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Akankshya Baral, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Suchismita Panda, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Malati Murmu, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena.

Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Srutirekha Mohanta, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Kavya Das, Rashmita Chinara and Aditi Singhdeo.

Predicted Playing XI

Odisha Red

Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarshini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda and Malati Murmu.

Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh, Lopa Pattnaik, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Ankita Giri, Suryasant Swain, Susmita Dhanwar, Tarana Pradhan, Kuni Bhandra, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Aditi Singhdeo.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet

Date: 23rd January 2021 at 3:00 PM

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

In the first two games of the season, the strip has supported the side batting first. The pitch is expected to behave the same way, despite the recent cracks on the surface. Bowlers are at disadvantage due to the shorter boundaries.

Odisha Women’s T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditi Singhdeo, Kavya Das, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Radhika Sharma, Kajal Jeena, Kalpana Nayak, Rajashree Swain, Tarana Pradhan, Preeti Priyadarshini, Swarnalata Nayak

Captain: Anjali Singh Vice-Captain: Madhuri Mehta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditi Singhdeo, Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Padmini Barik, Sweet Beura, Kalpana Nayak, Rajashree Swain, Tarana Pradhan, Preeti Priyadarshini, Swarnalata Nayak

Captain: Rasmita Chinara Vice-captain: Sweet Beura