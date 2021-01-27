ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha Women’s T20 Match – January 28th, 2021

Odisha Red will take on Odisha Violet in the 13th match of the Odisha Women's T20 at the KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Odisha Red are in the 3rd position on the points table, having won three of their five matches. They successfully defended a total of 126 runs in their last game against Odisha Purple to register a 28-run victory.

Odisha Violet, on the other hand, are second on the points table with three wins from five matches. They won their last game against Odisha Green by 3 runs.

Both the sides have some quality players at their disposal which makes this an interesting encounter.

Squads to choose from

Odisha Red

Akanskshya Baral (WK), Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarsini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda, Swarnalata Nayak, Malati Murmu, Silpa Swain (WK), Madhuri Mehta (C) and Kajal Jena.

Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh (C), Tarana Pradhan, Aditi Singhdeo (WK), Kavya Das (WK), Rasmita Chinara (WK), Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Lopa Pattnaik, Sushree Didyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Ankita Girl, Suryasnat Swain, Srutirekha Mohanta and Susmita Dhanwar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Odisha Red

Akanskshya Baral (WK), Preeti Priyadarsini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Tanmayee Behera, Swarnalata Nayak, Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta (C), Kajal Jena.

Odisha Violet

Anjali Singh (C), Tarana Pradhan, Aditi Singhdeo (WK), Rasmita Chinara, Sweet Beura, Sushree Didyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Ankita Girl, Suryasnat Swain, Srutirekha Mohanta.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet, Match 13

Date: 28th January 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Pitch Report

The pitch at the KIIT Stadium has favored both the batters and the bowlers equally well in this tournament so far. However, the spinners are expected to dictate the terms and get good purchase from the track. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 109 runs.

ODR-W vs ODV-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditi Singhdeo, Anjali Singh, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, Sushree Didyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Rajashree Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Srutirekha Mohanta, Preeti Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak.

Captain: Anjali Singh. Vice-Captain: Tanmayee Behera.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rasmita Chinara, Anjali Singh, Sweet Beura, Madhuri Mehta, Sushree Didyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Rajashree Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Srutirekha Mohanta, Preeti Priyadarsini, Swarnalata Nayak.

Captain: Sushree Didyadarshini. Vice-Captain: Kalpana Nayak.