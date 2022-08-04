ODR-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Odisha Women’s T20 2022, Match 7

Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) will take on Odisha Yellow Women (ODY-W) in the seventh match of the Odisha Women’s T20 2022 at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack on Thursday, August 4.

Odisha Red started their Odisha Women’s T20 2022 campaign with a loss before bouncing back to win their second game. Odisha Yellow, meanwhile, have played three matches so far, returning with two wins and one loss.

ODR-W vs ODY-W Probable Playing 11 today

Odisha Red: Rajeswari Jena (wk), Monalisa Raut, Madhuri Mehta, Puja Rani Das, Anjali Singh, Jayashree Mukhi, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Kallansi Dhritya, Sreya Priyadarsini, Tarana Pradhan.

Odisha Yellow: Sumitra Sahoo (wk), Joyce Nayak, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Priyanka Priyadarshini (c), Sonali Hembram, Barsarani Singh, Bhabani Dhada, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chatria.

Match Details

ODR-W vs ODY-W, Match 7, Odisha Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: August 4th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: DRIEMS Ground, Tangi, Cuttack

Pitch Report

The track at the DRIEMS Ground in Cuttack is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But the bowlers will be in the game as well, with the pacers expected to find some movement with the new ball.

Today’s ODR-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Monalisa Raut is a handy batter and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Kajal Jena is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer with 130 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 171.05.

All-rounders

Barsarani Singh is yet to fire with the bat, but has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 4.11.

Nibedita Nayak has bowled six overs in two games, picking up four scalps at an economy rate of 3.83. She can also come in handy with the bat.

Bowler

Indrani Chatria has bowled well in the Odisha Women’s T20 2022, taking two wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in ODR-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kajal Jena (ODY-W): 193 points

Barsarani Singh (ODY-W): 189 points

Nibedita Nayak (ODR-W): 131 points

Indrani Chatria (ODY-W): 110 points

Madhuri Mehta (ODR-W): 86 points

Important stats for ODR-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kajal Jena: 130 runs

Barsarani Singh: 4 wickets

Indrani Chatria: 2 wickets

Nibedita Nayak: 4 wickets

Madhuri Mehta: 41 runs

ODR-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Prediction (Odisha Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Yellow - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Monalisa Raut, Madhuri Mehta, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Puja Rani Das, Nibedita Nayak, Barsarani Singh, Bhabani Dhada, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chatria, Kallansi Dhritya.

Captain: Barsarani Singh. Vice-captain: Nibedita Nayak.

Dream11 Team for Odisha Red vs Odisha Yellow - Odisha Women’s T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Monalisa Raut, Sumitra Sahoo, Madhuri Mehta, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Nibedita Nayak, Laxmipriya Naik, Barsarani Singh, Banalata Mallick, Indrani Chatria, Kallansi Dhritya.

Captain: Kajal Jena. Vice-captain: Madhuri Mehta.

