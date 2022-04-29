ODS-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 Quarter-final 4

Odisha Women will take on Haryana Women in the third quarter-final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat on Saturday.
Odisha Women have been in superb form. They topped Elite Group B and won all their five games in this competition. On the other hand, Haryana Women finished second in Elite Group E. They won four and lost one of their five matches.
ODS-W vs HAR-W Probable Playing 11s today
Odisha Women: Madhusmita Behera (c), Madhuri Mehta, Sarita Meher, Kajal Jena, Pragyan P Mohanty (wk), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rasanara Parwin, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Sujata Mallik, Rameswari Naik
Haryana Women: Shafali Verma (c), Reema Sisodia, Nitika, Bhawna Ohlan, Sheetal Rana, Sonia Mendhiya, Suman Gulia, Bharti Kashyap (wk), Triveni Vasistha, Mansi Joshi, Priyanka Sharma
Match Details
Match: ODS-W vs HAR-W
Date & Time: April 30, 2022, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat has favoured the bowlers. 116/5 and 110/8 have been the two scores by teams batting first at this venue in this tournament. Both games were won by teams chasing.
Today’s ODS-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Pragyan P Mohanty is a vital player for Odisha Women. She can get substantial scores on the board and is good behind the stumps.
Batters
Shafali Verma is in destructive form with the bat and she has got big runs in this tournament. Moreover, she is scoring at a rapid rate and is producing game-changing knocks.
All-rounders
Sushree Dibyadarshini is someone who can have a significant impact with both bat and ball.
Bowlers
Mansi Joshi is a promising seam bowler and she can pick up wickets regularly alongside bowling economical spells.
Top 5 best players to pick in ODS-W vs HAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Shafali Verma (HAR-W)
Manshi Joshi (HAR-W)
Reema Sisodia (HAR-W)
Priyanka Priyadarshini (ODS-W)
Sushree Dibyadarshini (ODS-W)
ODS-W vs HAR-W Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pragyan P Mohanty, Bharti Kashyap, Shafali Verma, Madhuri Mehta, Reema Sisodia, Rameswari Naik, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sonia Mendhiya, Mansi Joshi, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Priyanka Sharma
Captain: Shafali Verma Vice-captain: Sushree Dibyadarshini
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pragyan P Mohanty, Shafali Verma, Madhuri Mehta, Reema Sisodia, Suman Gulia, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Rameswari Naik, Sonia Mendhiya, Mansi Joshi, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Triveni Vasistha
Captain: Shafali Verma Vice-captain: Sonia Mendhiya