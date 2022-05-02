ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 2022, Second semifinal

Odisha Women (ODS-W) will battle Railways Women (RAI-W) on Monday in the second semifinal of the Senior Women's T20 2022 at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat.

The Mithali Raj-led side were the first team to qualify for the semis. They are also the only team in the competition that is yet to be beaten. Railways did not lose a single game during the group stage, finishing the first round as table toppers with eight points from four games.

In their quarterfinal, they beat Kerala by 71 runs. Meanwhile, Odisha beat Haryana in a last-over thriller by 13 runs in their last outing.

ODS-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing XIs

ODS-W

Pragyan Mohanty (wk), Kajal Jena, Madhuri Mehta, Madhusmita Behera (c), Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rameswari Naik, Rasanara Parwin, Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Sujata Mallik, Sushree Dibyadarshini.

RAI-W

Sneh Rana (c), Nuzhat Parween (wk), Swagatika Rath, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Mona Meshram, Anjali Sarvani, Sobhana Asha, Poonam Yadav.

Match Details

Match: ODS-W vs RAI-W, Senior Women's T20 2022, Second Semifinal.

Date and Time: May 2, 2022; 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

Pitch Report

The Lalabhai Contractor Stadium is likely to have a decent batting track, with assistance for both pacers and spinners. The pitch should slow down as the game progresses, allowing spinners to get some turn off the surface. Both teams could look to chase after winning the toss.

Today’s ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nuzhat Parween: She's expected to play a key role in this game. She has scored 82 runs at an average of 20.50 in four games this tournament, making her a key pick in your fantasy team for this game.

Batters

Dayalan Hemalatha: She is the tournament's sixth leading run-scorer and one of the most experienced batters in the format. She has scored 147 runs at an average of 36.75 in her last four games. She could prove to be a valuable pick in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Sneh Rana: She is well-known for her big-hitting ability, and she's also a terrific off-spin spinner. She has scored 81 runs at an average of 27 but has yet to prove herself with the ball. Nevertheless, she should be a must-have in your ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Poonam Yadav: She is the premier spinner for her team as well as at the international level. Her variations and wicket-taking ability make her a must-pick in your fantasy team for this game. She has picked up four wickets at an average of 13.75 in three games.

Three best players to pick in ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 prediction team

Pragyan Mohanty (ODS-W) – 46 points.

Anjali Sarwani (RAI-W) – 180 points.

Madhuri Mehta (ODS-W) – 98 points.

Key stats for ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 prediction team

Poonam Yadav - Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 13.75.

Preeti Bose - Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 11.60.

Swagatika Rath - 52 runs and four wickets in four games; bowling average: 13.25.

ODS-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction

Odisha Women vs Railways Women Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nuzhat Parween, Mona Meshram, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Madhuri Mehta, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Poonam Yadav, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik.

Captain: Swagatika Rath. Vice-captain: Sneh Rana.

Odisha Women vs Railways Women Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nuzhat Parween, Mona Meshram, Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Madhuri Mehta, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Poonam Yadav, Rasanara Parwin, Sujata Mallik.

Captain: Dayalan Hemalatha. Vice-captain: Poonam Yadav.

