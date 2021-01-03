ODT v ODL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Odisha T20 Match – Jan 03, 2021

Odisha Tigers will lock horns with Odisha Lions in the 16th match of the Odisha T20 on Sunday at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Odisha Tigers are fourth in the Odisha T20 points table, having won two of their five games; they have lost two on the trot though. The Tigers will hope to get back to winning ways with a win in this game.

Odisha Lions, on the other hand, have just managed one victory from their four games in the Odisha T20 to find themselves languishing in fifth spot in the points table. They will need to step up if they wish to make the Odisha T20 playoffs.

The last time these two sides met in the Odisha T20, the Tigers defeated the Lions by four wickets and are the favourites for this game too.

Odisha T20: Squads to choose from

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (C), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (WK), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Minal Parida, Uttsab Bhoi, Samir Mandal, Rupak Pradhan and Sangram Majhi.

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Saroja Panda, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Ajay Goura (WK), Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Alok Mangaraj, Chinmay Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja, Ansuman Tripathy, Deepak Behera, Sibhasish Sahoo, Durgaprasad Behera and Abhishek Giri.

Predicted Playing-11s

Odisha Tigers

Ayush Naik, Girija Sankar Barik, Amin Khan, Debasish Ashok Samantray (C), Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Rakesh Gochhayat (WK), B Shiva, Harshit Rathod, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi.

Odisha Lions

Rakesh Pattanaik, Ansuman Tripathy, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Biswabhusan Bihari, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Sujit Skhetra Lenka (C & WK), Alok Mangaraj, Sibhasish Sahoo, Nauttam Bhanja.

Match Details

Match: Odisha Tigers vs Odisha Lions, Match 16

Date: 3rd January 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Barabati Stadium in the Odisha T20 tournament is a batting-friendly one. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, batsmen will fancy their chances of scoring a lot of runs. However, spinners are expected to get some assistance from the track.

As this is an evening match in the Odisha T20, the dew factor is likely to come into play in the latter half of the game. So the captain who wins the toss may look to bowl first.

ODT v ODL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ODT v ODL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Debasish Ashok Samantray, Ayush Naik, Subhrajyoti Mishra, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik, Rajkishan Patel, Shekhar Majhi, Sibhasish Sahoo.

Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik. Vice-Captain: Rajkishan Patel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty, Ayush Naik, Swastik Samal, Bikash Rout, Amin Khan, Deepak Behera, Rakesh Pattanaik, Rajkishan Patel, Sanjay Das, Shekhar Majhi, Sibhasish Sahoo.

Captain: Rakesh Pattanaik. Vice-Captain: Dibyashakti Chakrabarty.